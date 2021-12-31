Halcyon House Washington Page (12/31/21) Systems Unlimited 50th Anniversary

The public can immerse themselves in unique local culture and view two large collections from a Washington County historian this month. Local historian Mike Zahs will be leading a guided bus tour of the Washington and Kalona area on January 12th. Participants will get the chance to see over 100 pieces of Zahs’ Nativity collection at Hills Bank in Washington along with his historical feed sack collection at the Kalona Historical Village and Museum. The tour will also include a stop at an Amish home to enjoy a meal as well as shopping at some of the local Amish stores. Zahs explains that participants will only see a portion of the Nativity collection as it’s too big to fit at one location, “Our Nativity collection has never entirely been put up. The last time I had it up I could not put up everything. It was at the Ainsworth Opera House and there wasn’t room. We have now, about close to 2,500 sets from over 100 countries around the world. I don’t actively collect anymore but if I could find a nice set, especially from other countries, I like to get those.”

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO