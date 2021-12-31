Halcyon House Washington Page (12/31/21) Systems Unlimited 50th Anniversary

Tuesday is the 175th anniversary of Iowa’s statehood, and the public can learn about this event and the state’s origins at the Washington Public Library. Washington resident and historian Dan Henderson is reprising a program that was originally given during Studio on the Square’s “Iowa 175 Series” earlier this December. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried says she’s partnered with Studio on the Square to give this presentation to the larger community, “His presentation is going to be video, some music, a lot of discussion about different stages in Iowa’s development before it became a state.”
An organization that serves Washington and eastern Iowa marks its 50th year of providing services to people living with disabilities and mental health needs. Systems Unlimited opened its Iowa City location in 1971 and later opened the Washington office in 1979. The original intention of the group of parents who founded Systems Unlimited was to provide local services for their children that allow them to become as independent as possible. Today they still hold onto the original mission of community inclusion and choice in daily life activities with an emphasis on independent living. They serve around 46 clients who live in small-home settings in the Washington area through their residential program.
Washington’s Central Park shone brighter this holiday season from the Lights of Love Memorial Tree program. The Main Street Washington organization’s 60 live tree order was rapidly filled with reservations this year from families wanting to honor a deceased loved one. Cost to dedicate a tree is $100, which covers the cost of the tree, wooden placard, lights, and bow, and helps support the non-profit organization which serves the downtown district. Trees were sold out by early November, weeks ahead of normal, according to Main Street Director Sarah Grunewaldt, “We have a lot of new names this year which is wonderful and awful all at the same time. I mean, you feel for families that have lost someone in the past year that are purchasing a tree, but at the same time it really lights up the square and it adds a lot for the holidays downtown.”
About twenty musicians of Washington and beyond will take the stage Tuesday for a show revolving around one of the group’s founding members. Titled “The Big Band Theory XIV,” this show will feature the large collective of musicians playing a set of big band music unrehearsed and on the spot. There will be several special guests taking part to celebrate drummer John Kessell, who grew up in Washington and notably was part of the 1972 high school jazz band that performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. He has spent the rest of his life playing in ensembles, including “This Side Up” who played original compositions in the 1970s, and with several groups during time lived in Baltimore.
Families can celebrate the start of 2022 a couple days early at the Washington Public Library. As the library will be closed on New Year’s Eve this Friday, they will be hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve-Eve” party at 11 a.m. Thursday. Youth Services Librarian Jenisa Harris says this event will include games, crafts, and a balloon drop to ring in the New Year, without having to stay up past midnight, “Registration is required for this event, we’ve had a huge turnout in the past which we’ve loved, but with COVID we still want to be very safe and cautious about large groups in our building. We’re going to try really well to space out events.”
The public can immerse themselves in unique local culture and view two large collections from a Washington County historian this month. Local historian Mike Zahs will be leading a guided bus tour of the Washington and Kalona area on January 12th. Participants will get the chance to see over 100 pieces of Zahs’ Nativity collection at Hills Bank in Washington along with his historical feed sack collection at the Kalona Historical Village and Museum. The tour will also include a stop at an Amish home to enjoy a meal as well as shopping at some of the local Amish stores. Zahs explains that participants will only see a portion of the Nativity collection as it’s too big to fit at one location, “Our Nativity collection has never entirely been put up. The last time I had it up I could not put up everything. It was at the Ainsworth Opera House and there wasn’t room. We have now, about close to 2,500 sets from over 100 countries around the world. I don’t actively collect anymore but if I could find a nice set, especially from other countries, I like to get those.”
