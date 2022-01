John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85 and football fans lost a kindred spirit with his passing. Madden coached a team that was either loved or reviled in the late 1960s and 1970s. The Oakland, then Los Angeles, then Oakland and now Las Vegas Raiders were the “Black Barts” of football, being viewed by many NFL fans as the outlaws and thieves their moniker implied. Most of the hatred for Madden’s teams stemmed from how good, competitive, resourceful and yes, dirty they were.

