Omicron has taken root in the U.S. Hospitalizations are on the rise across the country with nearly all beds taken up by the unvaccinated. In this episode, I speak with Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer at Moderna, about the future of the pandemic. We also discuss the one-year anniversary since government regulators gave emergency approval to the Moderna vaccine as well as tips to prevent COVID-19 infection this holiday season.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO