A man who fled the scene of a drunk driving crash that seriously injured his passenger in Fox River Grove has been sentenced to 135 days in jail. Daniel J. Richmeier, 28, of the 200 block of Circle Road in Fox River Grove, was indicted on five counts of aggravated driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to give information and render aid, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

1 DAY AGO