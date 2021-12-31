ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi law erases prescription for some decongestants

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDO4e_0da1pczj00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new Mississippi law eliminates the requirement for a prescription to buy decongestants that contain ephedrine or pseudoephedrine.

Under the new law that takes effect Saturday, the medicine will be available behind the counter of pharmacies, and pharmacists will be required to keep track of how much is sold to one person.

What’s on the agenda for 2022 Legislative Session

Like many other states, Mississippi mandated a prescription years ago because drug enforcement agents said medications with ephedrine or pseudoephedrine were being used as an ingredient in crystal methamphetamine. Some consumers had complained that nonprescription decongestants were not strong enough.

Republican state Sen. Joey Fillingane said drug agents have seen an increase in crystal meth smuggled from other countries, and most states had already eased the prescription requirement for the decongestants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi’s capital sees record-high homicides in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More people were killed by other people in Jackson in 2021 than any other year in Mississippi’s capital city. Jackson reported at least 152 homicides in 2021, the Clarion Ledger reports, easily surpassing the city’ previous record of 130 homicides set in 2020. The vast majority of the deaths were gun-related. December was […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Children’s COVID hospital admission rates on the rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Children’s COVID-19 hospital admission rates are rising in Mississippi. Children ages 16 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot at this time. On Monday, January 3, children ages 12 and up could become eligible for the COVID-19 booster shot. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that there are […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tucker, who prosecuted Mississippi corruption, dies at 82

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — James B. Tucker, an attorney who prosecuted corrupt Mississippi public officials during a 30-year career with the Justice Department, died Tuesday. He was 82. His death was announced Wednesday by the Butler Snow law firm, where he was a partner in private practice after he left government service. Tucker was retired from the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
WJTV 12

Brandon Municipal Court hiring for deputy court clerk

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Brandon is accepting applications for a deputy court clerk position at the Brandon Municipal Court. Some responsibilities of the position include: Assist the court clerk Perform general clerical work Witness and sign affidavits and traffic citations Assist visitors Receive cash payments Receive written bonds Organize files and printouts […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
WJTV 12

Man’s plan to assassinate former presidents foiled by Cass County traffic stop, according to federal documents

CASS COUNTY, Iowa — A man who federal authorities believe was driving from Northern California to Washington, D.C. to kill several notable figures was instead arrested in Iowa. According to the criminal complaint from the United States District Court’s Southern District of Iowa, Kuachua Xiong was arrested along Interstate 80 in Cass County on Dec. […]
CASS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ap#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Best private high schools in Mississippi

America’s private high schools opened long before their public counterparts and even before the United States was first established. The Roman Catholic Church in the 1700s started private schools in Florida and Louisiana while in New York (a former Dutch colony called New Amsterdam), the Dutch West India Company and Dutch Reformed Church set up […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

4,885 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 4,885 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 11 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3 p.m. December 29, 2021. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 543,737 with 10,450 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice extends COVID safeguards with emergency order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph extended COVID-19 safeguards with an emergency order issued on Thursday, December 30. Emergency Administrative Order 25 gives individual judges discretion to postpone jury trials scheduled through January 14, 2022. Judges who preside over drug intervention courts are also authorized to modify scheduling of drug […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Vicksburg Merit Health River Region CEO resigns

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg’s Merit Health River Region Hospital CEO Benjamin Richaud has resigned. The Vicksburg Post reported Richaud, who has served as CEO since February 2017, will be leaving the role at the end of January 2022. “During his six-year tenure in Vicksburg, Richaud has led the way in becoming the first accredited […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

More than 500 people tested for COVID at Jackson church in a week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – New Jerusalem Church in Jackson has experienced an influx of people seeking a COVID-19 test amid a new surge of cases. Testing sites have been backed up throughout the metro area due to holiday travel, the omicron variant spreading and at-home tests flying off shelves. New Jerusalem Church Pastor Dwayne Pickett […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Reeves encourages Mississippians to get booster shot amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) is encouraging Mississippians to get a COVID-19 booster shot amid a surge of new cases. On Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 4,885 new coronavirus cases, along with 11 additional deaths. If you would like to schedule an appointment, MSDH has more information at […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians make New Year’s resolutions for 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With 2022 right around the corner, Mississippians are making their New Year’s resolutions. Many hope the new year will change and positivity. “Just to live better. Live day by day, and enjoy life and just try and stay away from the coronavirus,” said one person. “My New Year’s resolution is to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

MDAC representatives to request pause in Express Grain’s bankruptcy proceedings

GREENWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson and representatives with the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) are scheduled to appear before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Mississippi on January 6, 2022. The Yazoo Herald reported, MDAC leaders will request a pause in Express Grain […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

MDHS finalizes audit, implements new policies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has completed an internal controls audit and implemented new policies in response. The audit, performed by CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) LLC, assessed Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) awards and disbursements between January 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The completed audit noted deficiencies and made […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Dept. of Education approves Mississippi’s plan for American Rescue Plan funds to support education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of Mississippi’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distributed remaining ARP ESSER funds to the state. Mississippi is receiving more than $1.6 billion total in ARP ESSER funds. The latest approval of the state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy