ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

PBS’ ‘Around the World in 80 Days’: TV Review

By Daniel Fienberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzB3h_0da1pVlW00

I get why it might be hard for contemporary audiences to relate to Jules Verne’s 1873 novel Around the World in 80 Days , a saga of wealthy individuals so isolated from the realities of their time that they propose travel challenges that benefit only themselves at a price tag that could cure global hunger, expecting all of humanity to genuflect.

One thing I’ll acknowledge about the endeavors of Jeff Bezos, Rupert Murdoch, Scrooge McDuck and Elon Musk is that at some point, our technological advancements stopped looking outward. We have all the knowledge of the world on thin slabs in our pockets, but we stopped actually going to the moon 50 years ago. We had planes that went New York-to-London in 3.5 hours, but we stopped using them. We make jokes about a California bullet train instead of constructing a California bullet train. Even before the added encumbrances of COVID safety (to say nothing of post-9/11 security), we’d made fast, comfortable, accessible travel as fantastical as journeying to the center of the earth or the depths of the ocean.

Like I said, whatever is a modern reader to relate to in Around the World in 80 Days ?

The new eight-episode adaptation, produced through an alliance of European TV entities and airing in the U.S. on PBS under the Masterpiece banner, captures some of the bittersweet undercurrents of Phileas Fogg’s life and quest. Creators Ashley Pharoah and Caleb Ranson, plus director Steve Barron, have occasional insights into making the context of the book — a familiar title probably best known to current audiences from previous adaptations rather than the book itself — feel relevant, but they’ve lost any sense of what ought to be a narrative with a propulsive momentum. It’s a story with a ticking clock literally in the title and yet this adaptation is largely devoid of adventure or fun and doesn’t work nearly well enough as serious drama to compensate.

For those who don’t, in fact, remember the plot of Around the World in 80 Days from previous adaptations, it’s the story of Phileas Fogg ( David Tennant ), a dour elitist with no sense of life’s purpose. Every day at precisely 10, Fogg goes to the calcified Reform Club and debates the news of the day with his fellow aristocrats; every day he eats the same calcified lunch of boiled beef and brown Windsor soup; and every day he returns to his cavernous home and his calcified butler and the cycle repeats.

Like the British Empire itself, Fogg is in a rut, so when he reads a newspaper report suggesting that, thanks to the opening of a railroad line across India, it’s now theoretically possible to circumnavigate the globe in 80 days, it piques something in his British reserve.

Fogg’s interest in the story and the mere concept of this increasingly connected world lead his even snootier chum Bellamy (Peter Sullivan) to propose a wager that Fogg, so set in his ways that he has barely left London, won’t be the one to make that journey. The terms of the bet rise to 20,000 pounds and off Fogg goes, accompanied by a mysterious new valet in Ibrahim Koma’s Passepartout and Abigail Fix (Leonie Benesch), the author of the original news report who hopes to make her name on missives about the trip.

Already, Verne readers will notice key changes. Passepartout has become a Black French national with a shady past and reasons for joining Fogg that are barely substantiated. Fix, a detective and primary impediment to Fogg’s progress in the book, has become an underestimated woman trying to carve out a place in a sexist-but-changing world.

Some of the locations the trio visits along the way — Hong Kong, a monolithic “India,” an equally monolithic “American Frontier” — remain intact, but almost none of the escapades in those locations remain the same. This is largely for the best, actually, since Verne’s stops are often a colonialist nightmare seen through today’s eyes. Yes, Fogg learns valuable lessons as he goes, but the initial depictions of the various populations he meets are, to put it gently, of their time.

In this telling, those jaunts in Hong Kong and India become commentaries on the occupying British presence in both countries. Fogg’s travels through the United States now remove Native Americans entirely and focus on the post-Civil War rupture. The opening installment in Paris is part Les Miserables and part Day of the Jackal . I don’t think any of the updates are especially enlightened in their revised reflection on globalism circa 1870-something, but reducing the amount of avoidable racism and xenophobia is ideal.

The problem is that these individual vignettes are rarely propulsive on their own. There’s an episode where the characters are stranded on a deserted island and argue. In another, they sit on a train for the better part of an hour dealing with a supercilious Italian. In the Hong Kong episode, they go to an outdoor soiree. Even the vaunted hot air balloon ride that’s probably the story’s defining image is pretty but weirdly dull.

It’s very difficult to understand, going into Around the World in 80 Days , why this thin yarn has been given an eight-hour adaptation — and it’s still harder to understand why after watching. Only at the end, rushing toward the resolution of the wager and possibly setting up a sequel based on a different Verne tome, do things become rousing. At the very least an adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days should be beautiful to look at, but there’s a peculiar claustrophobia to the mixture of generic locations and CG backdrops here.

What kept me going primarily was Tennant’s interpretation of Fogg as a mournful man characterized by his abiding sadness. The character’s eccentricities have been handled in different ways through the years, and in this one, he’s probably a long-term depressive, a man reduced by personal trauma to an ever-shrinking world, despite his wealth and cultural cache. Tennant gets to play bouts of loopiness when Fogg is drunk or accidentally high, but his main setting is one of confused melancholia; if you don’t always understand why Fogg is on this romp at all, I’m not sure he does either.

Retrofitting the Fix character as a proto-Nelly Bly (the real Nelly Bly went around the world in 72 days in 1889, which frankly should have been made into a TV series instead of this) was a fine choice and Benesch has plucky charm, though no real chemistry with Koma in their slow-developing, but totally inevitable romance. Koma is generally good, though Passepartout, a handy device on the page — he knows many languages and has a Swiss-Army-knife assortment of skills — is an inconsistently expanded character.

Ultimately, I’d recommend this Around the World in 80 Days mostly for Tennant’s mustache and his interpretation of the central character, and I doubt “The Saddest Fogg Ever!” is likely to get me blurbed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beanie Mania’: TV Review

The Beanie Babies craze of the late ’90s wasn’t exactly a scam, but there were surely scam-adjacent elements. The community of collectors buying and selling and hoarding the lovable plush creations wasn’t exactly a cult, but there were surely cult-adjacent elements. The entire phenomenon wasn’t exactly birthed around the Internet, but it surely thrived thanks to adjacency to the earliest offshoots of online commerce. Yemisi Brookes’ new HBO feature Beanie Mania isn’t, therefore, exactly like seemingly every other TV documentary released in 2021, but it’s adjacent to every cult, scam and cyber-curiosity portrait that we’ve collectively fixated on. At only 80...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: TV Review

His mask and single-minded mission made him enigmatic. But it was scarcity that rendered Boba Fett so alluring to so many Star Wars fans who made the backstory-deficient bounty hunter a key player in backyard battles spinning familiar action figures off into their own side adventures. Would the allure of Boba Fett have been as strong if his journey from Star Wars Holiday Special oddity to Han Solo tormentor to sarlacc kibble hadn’t been so abrupt, and forged from so little screen time? It’s hard to tell, but George Lucas and the subsequent shepherds of the Star Wars legacy have been...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
The Independent

Around the World in 80 Days review: What is David Tennant doing in this incoherent, cheap-looking version of such a thrilling novel?

Around the World in 80 Days has one of the great openings in Victorian literature. The year is 1872 and men sit around London’s Reform Club, bored out of their minds and stuffed full of bad food. The air is heavy with the stale whiff of empire but we are alive to the possibilities of the great expedition that will follow. In the BBC’s new version, Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) is a still, silent figure. Before he decides to take up the £20,000 wager to race around the world, he spends most of his time staring at his fellow...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

The Most Impressive Thing About 'Around the World in 80 Days' Is David Tennant's Mustache | Review

Where David Tennant goes, avid fans will follow. It’s a fact that’s been true since the Scot’s casting in Doctor Who in 2005, continuing through his appearances in projects like Good Omens and DuckTales, and it’s hard not to think that that thought weighed heavily on the minds of Caleb Ranson and Ashley Pharoah, the creators behind PBS Masterpiece’s Around the World in 80 Days. The television adaptation of one of the greatest adventure novels ever written — and already renewed for a second season — is another chance for the star to strut his stuff as an awkward but endearing Englishman, though not without its fair share of missteps.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Pharoah
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
David Tennant
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jules Verne
cartermatt.com

Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3 air date, spoilers

After the big premiere today, are you curious to learn more about Around the World in 80 Days season 1 episode 3 next week? Let’s just say there’s a lot to dive into here!. Take, for starters, a chance to see Fogg in yet another location here in Yemen: We know that this series is incredibly ambitious, and a big part of what makes it so fun is going to be seeing some of these characters in a different place week in and week out. If you want David Tennant and the rest of the cast to be repeatedly challenged, this show is going to be a great chance for that to happen.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

David Tennant teases exciting scale of Around the World in 80 Days

Around the World in 80 Days' scale is off the charts, according to Phileas Fogg himself David Tennant. Scheduled to premiere on BBC One today (December 26), this small-screen adaptation of Jules Verne's classic adventure tale whizzes audiences off on a journey traversing South African, Romanian and American regions, to name a few.
TV SERIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Sunday, Jan. 2: 'Masterpiece' goes 'Around the World'

"Masterpiece" (7 p.m., PBS) adapts Jules Verne's novel "Around the World in 80 Days" for a 21st-century audience. Verne's contemporary readers were enraptured with this 1873 tale of a large wager inspiring a globe-spanning trip. This new eight-part "World" stars David Tennant as Phileas Fogg, a bourgeois London clubman belittled...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#European
Macomb Daily

TV: ‘Dickinson’ concludes on Apple TV+, ‘Boba Fett’ gets a series, Tennant goes ‘Around the World,’ more

The book is closing on “Dickinson,” the Peabody Award-winning series starring Hailee Steinfeld in a reimagination of Emily Dickinson’s youth. In the series finale streaming now on Apple TV+, the poet’s work is flourishing but there’s strife in her family and across Civil War-torn America. For viewers playing catch-up on the concluding 10-episode third season, its new and returning guest stars include Ziwe as Sojourner Truth; Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman; Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath; Zosia Mamet as Louisa May Alcott and, as Death, Wiz Khalifa.
DETROIT, MI
TechRadar

How to watch Around the World in 80 Days online for free from anywhere

David Tennant takes us on a whirlwind tour around the globe as Phileas Fogg in the BBC’s new adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic 1873 adventure story. With pulse-raising action, heartfelt romance and featuring stunning locations the world over, you won’t want to miss this 8-part series during the holidays. Here’s how to watch Around the World in 80 Days online with the option to stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.
TV SERIES
Parade

David Tennant on Starring in Masterpiece’s Around the World in 80 Days and How Doctor Who Changed His Life

It’s hot-air balloons, trains and camels for the Doctor Who star David Tennant, 50, as he climbs aboard one of the most famous road-trip tales ever told. Tennant stars in Masterpiece’s update of Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days (Jan. 2 on PBS) as Phileas Fogg, a British gentleman who bets a fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in only 80 days, unheard of considering the year is 1872.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
PBS
tvinsider.com

Harry Potter Reunion, Carole King & James Taylor, ‘Yellowstone’ Finale, PBS Goes ‘Around the World’

Happy new year! And it’s going to be a busy one for TV viewers as the networks and streamers waste no time in rolling out must-watch TV. HBO Max stages a 20th-anniversary reunion of the Harry Potter cast. CNN showcases the friendship and partnership of Carole King and James Taylor in a dazzling concert special. PBS’ Masterpiece adapts Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, starring David Tennant. Yellowstone wraps its record-setting fourth season of intrigue and mayhem. A curated critical checklist of notable weekend TV:
MOVIES
Primetimer

TV Rings in the New Year with Holiday Specials and Premieres Galore

Omicron may be putting a damper on New Year's festivities, but TV is still pulling out all the stops this holiday weekend, with New Year's specials, sports, original movies, and a long-awaited reunion that promises to have all the muggles in your home buzzing. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this weekend:
MUSIC
Deadline

UK Ratings Bonanza: The Five Most-Watched Shows Of 2021

After a 2020 dedicated to being stuck in our living rooms, things vaguely started returning to normal in 2021 (don’t mention the ‘O’ word) and there was plenty of time for breakout hits and established ratings giants. Here, Deadline takes you through the five most-watched TV episodes of the year in the UK (excluding news and sports), with consolidated seven-day Barb ratings data supplied by overnights.tv. While drama and mainstream entertainment dominate as ever, there is also an appearance for that royal interview. Read on. Line of Duty – 15.2M (BBC1 – Sunday May 2) It may have been the most hotly-anticipated TV drama...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy