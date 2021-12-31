ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown Chick-Fil-A opening in 2022

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Austintown should be opening next year.

According to the township’s zoning department, a contractor working at the location said that it should be ready by the middle of March.

Construction on the restaurant began over the summer.

It’s located at the site of the former Mashorda’s County Gardens on Mahoning Avenue.

