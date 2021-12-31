ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterfest 2021 is canceled due to COVID including NYE celebration

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – The remainder of Winterfest 2021 has been canceled, including the New Year’s Eve celebration, due to increasing cases and concerns of COVID-19.

The announcement was made Thursday afternoon by the Gateway Arch Foundation. The event was slated to run through Sunday, Jan. 2.

Top Story: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; light snow possible

Following guidance from the St. Louis City Health Department and the St. Louis Regional Pandemic Task Force amid increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” the press release states.

“We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our guests and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.”

The organization is reaching out to exhibitors and attendees with information on full refunds.

“We thank everyone who supported Winterfest this year. We look forward to bringing you Winterfest 2022 as a bigger, brighter festival,” the press release states.

FOX2Now

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones Sunday concert

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Sunday, Jan. 2, concert. The performance of Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined, in consideration of the recommendations of health officials, and the availability of the orchestra and venue, according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Covid#Weather#Winter Weather Advisory#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

2,300 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak

DALLAS — For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By midmorning Saturday on the East Coast, more than 2,300 U.S. flights had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s the highest single-day toll yet since airlines began blaming staffing shortages on increasing COVID-19 infections among crews just before Christmas.
FOX 2

Commercial building on fire in north St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A commercial building was on fire Friday morning in north St. Louis. The fire broke out at that building located in the 2900 block of North Newstead at about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOx 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
