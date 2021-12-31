ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Risk Maturity: Pat Moore and Baldface’s Annual Gathering to Increase Backcountry Education and Safety

By Snowboard Magazine
Snowboard Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Melissa Riitano, Amanda Hankison, and Dustin Lalik. Just about a month ago, I had the privilege of attending Risk Maturity, a week-long course that teaches backcountry safety, first aid, avalanche rescue, and so much more and is organized annually at the start of winter by Pat Moore and John Buffery....

snowboardmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
kunr.org

Some backcountry rescue groups see increase in calls

About 30 volunteers gathered on a recent weekend at a snowy parking area off Highway 21 near Idaho City, Idaho. “We have four overdue subjects. Not entirely sure at the moment how long they’ve been overdue, but we will be finding that out from our law enforcement representative as soon as we get our mission briefing here on site.” said Scotty Perkins, a public information officer and volunteer with the Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Valley Reporter

Ecological impacts the center of this year’s backcountry forum

On Friday, December 10, Sugarbush hosted the third annual Mad River Valley Earn-Your-Turns Roundtable. Focusing on the ecological impacts of increased backcountry skiing in Vermont, the forum featured presentations by three panelists: Kathryn Wrigley, Bob Zaino and Caitlin Littlefield, with respective expertise in forest recreation, ecology and conservation science. The panelists were moderated by Catamount Trail Association executive director Matt Williams and were followed by a Q&A session with attendees.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Snowboard Magazine

B4BC Celebrates 25 Years of Education, Outreach, and Support with Anniversary Party at Dew Tour

If you’re like me and started snowboarding in the late 90s or the early 2000s, there’s never been a time that you didn’t know that self checks are important. There’s never been a time that you didn’t realize that young people, both men and women, could get breast cancer. And there’s never been a time that you didn’t understand that the best form of breast cancer prevention is a healthy and active lifestyle. It’s really hard to think that before 1996 this wasn’t common knowledge, but that’s the way that it was. The awareness and understanding of breast cancer that we have now, did not exist, but over the past twenty-five years, Boarding for Breast Cancer completely impacted the cultural consciousness of this disease. In the last two-and-a-half decades, the B4BC staff, their athletes, their volunteers, and their ambassadors have made these things common knowledge. In doing so, they have changed the lives of thousands of people and increased breast health and breast cancer awareness in incredible ways.
ADVOCACY
skyhinews.com

Bluebird Backcountry opens for the New Year

After being forced to delay the opening of Bluebird Backcountry, the human-powered and lift free ski resort near Kremmling opened Friday with a two foot blanket of fresh snow. Bluebird originally planned to open on Dec. 24, but delayed because of poor snow conditions. Mother Nature has since taken care of coating Bear Mountain with new powder.
KREMMLING, CO
OutThere Colorado

5-plus feet of snow lands at Colorado resort in a week, more on the way

Over recent days, Colorado's mountains have gotten hammered with big snow, resulting in a major coverage uptick at many resorts around the state. One resort that saw high snow totals was Wolf Creek Ski Area in southwest Colorado. Over the past week, the resort has gotten a reported 67 inches of new snow – just over five-and-a-half feet – with more snow on the way. This means that roughly 44 percent of the resort's total season snowfall of 153 inches has fallen over the past week.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baldface#Peak First Aid#Cpr
thatoregonlife.com

Uk site warns Mt. Hood “south of Portland” may erupt in 2022

The things you read on the internet are quite comical at times, especially when it’s some site using stock images of Oregon across the world. Apparently not only is Mount Hood south of Portland (it is east in case you were wondering), but it may even erupt in the new year. Mirror, which apparently sourced another site that apparently doesn’t know how to look at a map, suggests in their headline Mount Hood is on track for ‘disastrous 2022’ eruption. What, we didn’t have enough chaos in Portland in 2021? I suppose we have to spice things up a bit and add a potential volcano eruption to the mix.
PORTLAND, OR
KRQE News 13

Taos Avalanche Center issues high danger warning for Wheeler Peak Wilderness

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning in northern New Mexico on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 7 a.m. that will last until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. The high danger warning is issued for the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.
TAOS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

WATCH: Yellowstone Grizzly Joins Wolf Pack Hunt, Steals Elk Kill

Outsiders, nature is truly amazing. Biologists at Yellowstone National Park observed a grizzly bear hunting amid a wolf pack. Just to steal the kill in the end. In a phenomenon that the National Park Service is calling, “kleptoparasitism,” biologists saw the unusual behavior. The term means parasitism by theft. This describes the relationship between the wolves and the bear. Only one side benefits, and it is to the detriment of the side that doesn’t benefit.
ANIMALS
NBC Bay Area

California Snowstorm: Which Lake Tahoe Ski Resorts Are Closed?

Following a heavy weekend storm across California that caused whiteout conditions and closed several roads, ski resorts across the state decided to temporarily shut operations. Avalanche danger and gusty winds are some of the reasons why popular resorts in the region closed to the public. Check the details below:. Heavenly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Husky sledding, skiing and walking with wolves: 10 winter adventures to try around Britain

The Malvern Hills might not be the most obvious place for a dog-sledding adventure, but Arctic Quest, situated just outside Tewkesbury, offers thrilling rides and a chance to get fully involved with the pack. With only four people per session, visitors get plenty of hands-on time with the dogs, before learning how to “mush”, and embarking on a first brief ride. Once you’re feeling confident, the trails get longer and the dogs move faster, until you’re “mushing” at considerable speed. Afterwards, there’s a chance to swap stories over warming drinks around the campfire.
ANIMALS
KTVB

Colorado winter wildfire aftermath

Thousands of people evacuated their homes after a wildfire spread through Boulder county. Those who had homes to return to found them without water or power.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy