Kanye West hit Miami for New Year’s Eve at the last minute — and there was even word that the rapper was planning a last-minute concert of his own. The rapper now known as “Ye” posted an image on Friday announcing a “New Year’s Eve Black Party” in Miami, which included a pic of himself onstage with rapper Future — leading to reports he’d put on a live show at an undisclosed location.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO