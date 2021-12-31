Second suspect wanted in deadly shooting of Bradley officer in custody

NORTH MANCHESTER. Ind. — The man and woman wanted in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police officer are in custody.

Darius Sullivan, 25, is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of officer Marlene Rittmanic. He was taken into custody Friday morning in North Manchester, Indiana and is awaiting extradition back to Illinois.

At 4 p.m. Friday Xandria Harris, 26, turned herself in at the Bradley Police Department. She was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police.

At around 9:30 a.m. a task force obtained a search warrant for a home in North Manchester in the 1000 block of North Bond Street. Sullivan was arrested without incident, police said. Daniel Acros, 19, of Kankakee, was also taken into custody at the home.

Additionally, Indiana State Police arrested two other Kankakee men during the investigation. At around 3:30 a.m., a police pursuit occurred near Rochester, Indiana. Bryce Baker and Josh Adams, both of Kankakee, were taken into custody following the pursuit. At this time, police did not provide a connection between the Kankakee men and Sullivan.

The deadly shooting of officer Marlene Rittmanic took place at a Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The hotel sits on the perimeter of Bradley’s Northfield Square Mall, which is right off of I-57.

Police said officers responded to reports of dogs barking in an unattended car parked in the parking lot. When they arrived, police found the room where the car’s possible owner was staying.

Officer Rittmanic and another officer, later identified as Tyler Bailey, 27, had a conversation with multiple people inside the room and were then attacked and shot.

Slain Bradley officer Marlene Rittmanic

The two officers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Rittmanic was later pronounced dead. Bailey officer underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

At the Bradley police station Thursday, flags were flown half-staff. A procession took place for the slain sergeant at 2 p.m. It left the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office and ended at the Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Many residents came out of their homes to pay respect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.