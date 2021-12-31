GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million

FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with safety Adrian Phillips. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two sides agreed to a “3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed.” Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips have agreed to terms on a 3-year extension worth $12.75 million and a max value of $14.25 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, per source, as @caplannfl also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2022 Phillips, 29, is eight-year veteran who spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chargers before signing a two-deal deal with the Patriots in 2020. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Phillips was listed on the injury report Friday as questionable for Sunday’s home finale at Gillette Stadium against the Jaguars, because of an illness and knee issue.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO