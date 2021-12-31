ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million

By Shain Bergan
KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(KCTV) -- In a groundswell of support that began in Chicago and has since gone nationwide, the GoFundMe for the 11-year-old son of ESPN Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson---who died earlier this week after a short bout with colon cancer---is now over $1 million. Dickerson, 44, died two years...

