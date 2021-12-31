ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Subzero temperatures to start out the New Year

By Jed Christoph
NBCMontana
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch for a few slick spots, especially at the mountain pass level. Tonight into tomorrow morning will feature clearing skies,...

nbcmontana.com

wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Rain changes to snow with potential of sleet & freezing rain as transition occurs. Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Messy First Weekend Of 2022. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST. Light Wintry...
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
State
Montana State
KFOR

Dangerous Cold and Snow Tonight across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arctic air rings in the New Year with temperatures plummeting to the teens and 20s Saturday afternoon. Wind chills will drop to 5 degrees below zero this afternoon and to 10 below zero this evening!. A band of snow will move east across the state...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
ENVIRONMENT
#Subzero#Western Montana#Clear Skies
fox4news.com

New Year's Day brings freezing temperatures to North Texas

After a warm December, the start of the new year will bring freezing temperatures to North Texas. Saturday started our warm, with temperatures in the 70s, but a cold front will arrive in the Metroplex in the afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. Temperatures could be in the 30s by sunset,...
TEXAS STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Light snow returns this afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're seeing a lull in the snow at midday, but light snow will return this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are dropping and will get into the single digits later on tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE
The Oklahoman

Winter storm leaves thousands of Oklahomans without power in freezing temperatures

Thousands of Oklahoma residents started the New Year without electricity as winter weather rolled across the state, leaving sleet, freezing rain and high winds in its wake. Before sunrise on Saturday, more than 18,000 OG&E customers were without service. By 11 a.m., about two-thirds had their power restored by work crews that had to face below-freezing temperatures and winds gusting 30 to 40 miles per hour in central Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE

