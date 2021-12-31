ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Hogle Zoo welcomes new female polar bear

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q4NxZ_0da1oA9c00

Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming a new member of the family; a five-year old female polar bear named Neva, sent to Utah from Maryland as part of the American Zoo Association's Species Survival Plan for polar bears.

READ: Hogle Zoo to welcome new polar bear

Neva is doing well and slowly adjusting to her new home, according to Rocky Shores Animal Care Supervisor Kaleigh Jablonski, who says she's a very curious bear and zoo staff are enjoying getting to know her.

She was recommended to the Hogle Zoo by the SSP for polar bears as a potential mate for Nikita , who arrived at the zoo in January, 2021.

Zoo officials have high hopes for Neva and Nikita to interact well, though polar bears are often solitary animals. But because Neva has experience being around a male (she has a brother) they hope that once Neva adjusts to her new home, she'll get to know her 1,200 pound co-resident at Rocky Shores.

Polar bears in the wild are typically found along in Alaska, Canada, Greenland, Russia and Norway, though they are experiencing a decline in population due to climate change, with scientists fearing they could face extinction by 2100.

Utah's Hogle Zoo, through its partnership with Polar Bears International, seeks to ensure their survival. For more information, go to PBI's website .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
earth.com

Biggest wild horse roundup in US history is raising concerns

As part of an ongoing saga of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) removing wild horses from public land in favor of private grazing interests, American Wild Horse Campaign (AWHC) is threatening a lawsuit. With completion of this project – the largest roundup in BLM history – 50 percent of...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Utah State
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Shores Animal Care#The Hogle Zoo#Ssp#Polar Bears International#Pbi
The Independent

‘Are they supposed to get this big’: Abnormally large black bear spotted on nature trail cam

A black bear in Minnesota has garnered attention on social media for its abnormal size and weight, with a nature trail cam capturing the animal walking with its stomach almost hitting the ground with each step. The bear was caught on film just south of the Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota on 7 October, Fox 9 reported. The Voyageurs Wolf Project installed the camera in the park running along the border between the US and Canada.“This might be THE fattest bear we have ever seen in our area!” the Facebook account for the project posted along with the...
ANIMALS
asapland.com

What Eats A Lion

Lions are apex predators, meaning that there is no predator that preys upon them in their natural environment. However, there are a number of predators that can prey on lions in captivity or when they are living near human settlements. These predators include hyenas, leopards, and crocodiles. In addition, lions may also be preyed upon by wild dogs, wolves, and bears.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Florida Star

VIDEO: Roar Food: Tiger Gobbles Up 7 Pets As It Terrorizes Snowbound Village

A starving tiger killing local pets and stray dogs has been captured and given a GPS collar before being released back into the wild. The tiger had been terrorizing a remote Russian village for two weeks and ate at least seven pets before it was caught. Authorities acted because of the danger to people, as well as smaller animals.
ANIMALS
New York Post

‘Sharks are amassing’: Tracker shows great white sharks gathering on East Coast

A Twitter user recently raised the alarm by posting a screenshot of a tracker app showing about 100 sharks gathering in the Atlantic Ocean near the East Coast of the US. A platform user with the handle @punished_stu tweeted early Wednesday “sharks are amassing on the east coast” with an accompanying screenshot of about 100 sharks along the US coast line. The tweet went viral, garnering more than 6,000 retweets and 53,000 likes.
ANIMALS
PennLive.com

Australian man catches crocodile eating shark on video

Paper beats rock, rock beats scissors, and, apparently, croc beats shark. At least according to a video captured by an Australian man which shows a crocodile chomping down on a shark. ABC New Australia details how Dan Johnson was casually fishing along the Proserpine River in North Queensland when he...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Photos: Rutting Bull Kills Cow Elk in Great Smoky Mountains

What started out as a quiet morning photographing elk suddenly took a violent turn as I witnessed one of the most brutal acts between animals I have ever seen in the field. I was in North Carolina on October 20 helping with a photography workshop in the Cataloochee Valley. With a day off between workshops, I had an opportunity to shoot with the new Canon R3, which wasn’t on the market yet, and I wanted to see what the camera was capable of photographing. Little did I know I would use it to capture a once-in-a-lifetime encounter.
ANIMALS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy