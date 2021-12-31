ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Letter: Border Patrol apprehended 173,620 in November

By Teddy Francisco, Three Points
tucson.com
 1 day ago

Customs and Border Protection released the number of Border Patrol apprehensions for November, 173,620. That is double the figure from last November under the Trump administration, and the largest number in many years. There were 13,959...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
thewestsidegazette.com

Haitian Immigrant Sue Biden Administration Over Border Actions

Joseph counts among the migrants suing the Biden-Harris administration for the inhumane treatment at the hands of Border Agents. The photos and images from the September 2021 actions of Border Patrol agents against Haitian migrants have forever stained the Biden-Harris administration. Still, those asylum seekers’ physical, mental, and emotional scarring...
IMMIGRATION
foxsanantonio.com

Border patrol agents find unaccompanied children

DEL RIO, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector discovered unaccompanied migrant children ages six and twelve on Wednesday. According to the agents, the two children who were siblings were trying to cross the river in the morning. Over 40 migrants have drowned in the Fall...
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Remain in Mexico' means remain in danger for asylum-seekers

MEXICO — “I entered the first time. They caught me,” said a woman whose identity we are protecting for fear of violence. “I tried a second time and they caught me again.”. The Central American woman shared her story of kidnapping, attempted extortion and brazen escape...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Migrants surge as confusion spreads on southern border

No one knows how, when, or where the Biden administration will re-implement former President Donald Trump’s Remain in Mexico program, but what is clear is that the surge of migrants illegally crossing the southern border is not going to end on its own, with another 173,600 illegal immigrants arrested this November.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#The Washington Post#Covid#Omicron#The Arizona Daily Star
TIME

A Shelter in Juárez Prepares for Another Wave of Migrants as the 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Reinstated

About a dozen young kids zigzag across the floors of the basketball court in the Kiki Romero gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez, the sound of their laughter and squeaking sneakers reverberating off the baby-blue walls—nearly the same color as the pullover sweatshirts many of the older men in the gym are wearing. Some of the kids gather around the basketball hoop, taking turns to see if one of them can score.
IMMIGRATION
news4sanantonio.com

Report: Illegal immigrants use Uber to get further into US

WASHINGTON (TND) — There is a growing concern on the southern border as reports of migrants using Uber to get farther into the U.S. have surfaced. Drivers in the area of Yuma, Arizona tell Fox News, they're receiving more requests for pick-ups in remote locations near the border. Once...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Fronteras Desk

Mexican woman shot by Border Patrol in Nogales files claim

Lawyers representing a Mexican woman shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent in Nogales earlier this year have filed a claim with the U.S. government. Marisol García Alcántara, 37, was shot on a side road one evening last June. Back then, Customs and Border Protection said the incident was being handled by its Office of Professional Responsibility and the FBI but offered no further details.
NOGALES, AZ
kyma.com

US ambassador to Mexico drops by Yuma Sector Border Patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar has flown to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol in an effort to improve relations between America and our southern neighbor. According to the ambassador, he flew from San Diego to the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday. "...We met with U.S. and...
YUMA, AZ
documentedny.com

Border Arrests Up 5% from October to November

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. According to Customs and Border Patrol data obtained by the Washington Post, apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border rose by 5% from October to November. In November, CBP made 173,600 arrests, making it the largest influx for that month in years. Many arrivals came from Venezuela, Cuba, other parts of Central America and Mexico. Roughly half of those arrested – 114,100 single adults — were either sent back to their native country or to Mexico under the public health order Title 42. Meanwhile almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members arrested were allowed into the U.S. The Washington Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston Globe

Migrants in ‘Remain in Mexico’ bemoan confusing process

EL PASO — Chaos, confusion, and disillusionment marked the experience of many of the first asylum seekers to be enrolled in the Biden administration’s revised “Remain in Mexico” program, saying they understood little about what was happening or why they were selected. The Trump-era program —...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Austin

Border Patrol reports record 1.7 million migrant encounters

WASHINGTON (TND) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released new numbers concerning immigration at the southern border. On Friday, the agency reported more than 173,000 encounters at the southern border. That amounts to a 140% year-over-year increase for the month. That's also nearly 10,000 encounters more than what...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy