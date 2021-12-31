Letter: Border Patrol apprehended 173,620 in November

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. According to Customs and Border Patrol data obtained by the Washington Post, apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border rose by 5% from October to November. In November, CBP made 173,600 arrests, making it the largest influx for that month in years. Many arrivals came from Venezuela, Cuba, other parts of Central America and Mexico. Roughly half of those arrested – 114,100 single adults — were either sent back to their native country or to Mexico under the public health order Title 42. Meanwhile almost all unaccompanied minors and most family members arrested were allowed into the U.S. The Washington Post.

