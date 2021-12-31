ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe benefiting Parker Dickerson crosses the $1 million threshold

By Jay Rigdon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, we wrote about the death of longtime ESPN and Chicago NFL reporter Jeff Dickerson. That was an incredible loss, as the outpouring of support and sadness from the people who knew and worked with Dickerson demonstrated. But what made the news even harder...

awfulannouncing.com

CBS Chicago

Many Step Up To Donate To GoFundMe For Son Of Late ESPN Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson

CHICAGO (CBS) — A GoFundMe has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the son of late ESPN Bears reporter Jeff Dickerson. Dickerson died of cancer Tuesday at the age of 44. A GoFundMe has been created to help his 11-year-old son, Parker, who has now lost both parents to cancer within two years. As of just after 11 p.m., the fund had raised more than $708,000 and counting. Donations big and small have poured in. The Bears donated $25,000, and several other NFL teams and owners have made big donations. There was also a lot of love from across Chicago – including the Blackhawks, Cubs, and Loyola, among many others. Bears quarterback Andy Dalton donated $5,000 and former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo, a cancer survivor, also donated $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
WIBW

GoFundMe for son of ESPN reporter who died hits $1 million

(KCTV) -- In a groundswell of support that began in Chicago and has since gone nationwide, the GoFundMe for the 11-year-old son of ESPN Bears beat reporter Jeff Dickerson---who died earlier this week after a short bout with colon cancer---is now over $1 million. Dickerson, 44, died two years after...
CHARITIES
WJON

Charity Challenge Crosses Threshold, Triggers Matching Grant

