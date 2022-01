BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — A California man's search for the daughter he's never met is over. His desire to find her brought him all the way to South Florida. Christmas is just a few days away. One man just got the most wonderful gift of all — just in time for the holidays. He came face-to-face with the daughter he had never seen until now.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO