Tucson, AZ

Experts: High count of border crossers misleads; thousands were tallied more than once

By Danyelle Khmara
tucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of recorded Border Patrol encounters with migrants at the southern border is higher than ever, but many experts say that doesn’t necessarily mean there are more people coming to the U.S. than ever before. The high number is misleading for a few reasons, including a high...

tucson.com

