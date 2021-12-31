Euro Hovers At 1.13 Line

The euro lost ground earlier on Thursday but has recovered most of these losses. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1337, down 0.08% on the day. With a very light economic calendar this week, the markets are being driven by sentiment, which essentially means the latest Omicron headlines. The markets remain fairly upbeat, despite the explosion in Omicron infections. France and the US posted all-time record highs for the number of new cases, but that hasn’t made a dint in investor sentiment. The equity markets are humming, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting record highs, while the safe-haven dollar is broadly lower as risk tolerance remains elevated. This upbeat mood was reinforced by a larger than expected decline in US crude oil inventories and an unemployment claims release of 198 thousand, which was better than expected. This suggests that the US economy continues to perform well, even with the newest Covid wave.

