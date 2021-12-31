ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro Hovers At 1.13 Line

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

Leading Banks Forecast for 2022: JPY, GBP, CAD, AUD, CHF, SEK, CNH

We talked a week ago about what experts from the world’s leading banks and agencies think about the behavior of the EUR/USD pair in the coming 2022. And the fact that we paid attention to it in the first place is quite logical: after all, this pair is the most traded on the Forex market, and the European currency itself leads by a huge margin in the formation of the US Dollar Index DXY, with 57.6%.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar edges higher on cautious optimism in thin trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the...
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

Euro slips below 1.13 but recovers

The euro lost ground earlier on Thursday but has recovered most of these losses. EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1337, down 0.08% on the day. With a very light economic calendar this week, the markets are being driven by sentiment, which essentially means the latest Omicron headlines. The markets remain fairly upbeat, despite the explosion in Omicron infections. France and the US posted all-time record highs for the number of new cases, but that hasn’t made a dint in investor sentiment. The equity markets are humming, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones posting record highs, while the safe-haven dollar is broadly lower as risk tolerance remains elevated. This upbeat mood was reinforced by a larger than expected decline in US crude oil inventories and an unemployment claims release of 198 thousand, which was better than expected. This suggests that the US economy continues to perform well, even with the newest Covid wave.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency Markets#European#Omicron#Covid#Dow Jones#Eur#Usd Technical
actionforex.com

US Dollar Fall Resumes

After trading sideways for a few sessions, receding omicron concerns amongst investors saw the US dollar resume its gentle retreat overnight as traders moved out of defensive positioning. The dollar index fell by 0.28% to 95.89, before rising to 95.95 in listless Asian trading. Support at 95.85 remains marginally intact, and a daily close below 95.80 should signal further losses to 95.50.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

The Analytical Overview Of The Main Currency Pairs

Investors have now returned to riskier assets amid declining concerns over the Omicron strain, which has led to a small sell-off in the dollar index and a rise in the European currency (inverse correlation). The decrease in the growth rate of the money supply in the Eurozone is also a positive factor for the strengthening of the Euro.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Sterling Firm, Yen Weak, Gold Tumbles in Holiday Mood

The markets are staying in holiday mood today, with little news flow and no important data release. There is nothing to stop Yen’s decline. But as risk sentiments turned steady, commodity currencies are paring some gains. Instead, Sterling is outshining others and it’s trading mildly higher broadly. Dollar is firm with Euro but there is no follow through buying in both for a noticeable rebound.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Dollar Slammed Into London Fix. What Next For EUR/USD And GBP/USD?

The US Dollar Index (DXY) was hit heading into the London fix. Although many large trading firms and hedge funds closed shop for the year, there are still some left trading. There are also pension funds that need to mark their books for the end of the year. With the lack of liquidity in the markets, large funds can push price around! The primary reason they are selling today, two days prior to the end of month and year, is that many of these funds mark their books to settlement date. In this case, Wednesday, December 29th is the last trading day as these trades to settle T+2, of Friday, December 31st. By selling US Dollars, EUR/USD and GBP/USD both went bid! What’s next for these pairs?
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Aussie Surges on Risk-On Sentiments, Euro Heading Lower

Australian Dollar rides on solid risk-on sentiment and rallies broadly today. US futures point to higher open while S&P 500 would extend record run. Swiss Franc is surprisingly firm too but it’s helped by selloff against Euro, together with Sterling. Dollar is currently the worst performing, together with Canadian and Yen while Euro is not too far away.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Intraday Market Analysis – Risk Currencies Rally

The Australian dollar pulls back as risk assets tread water amid low liquidity. A break above the previous high at 0.7220 reveals a strong bullish bias. However, the RSI’s repeatedly overbought situation may have prompted short-term buyers to take some chips off the table. In turn, this left price action vulnerable to retracement.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

EUR/GBP Hovers Near Resistance

EUR/GBP traded slightly higher last week, after it hit support at 0.8415. However, the recovery remained limited near the 0.8455 zone. Overall, the pair remains below the downside resistance line taken from the high of Dec. 8, and thus, even if it recovers a bit more, we will consider the short-term outlook to be negative.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Yen Dips Despite Stronger JPY Retail Sales

The Japanese yen continues to lose ground. The yen suffered a third straight losing week, and the trend has continued on Monday. With USD/JPY currently trading around the 114.70 level, the 115 line is vulnerable. The pair last breached this symbolic level a month ago, but the dollar couldn’t consolidate above this level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Australian Dollar Trading Sideways

Tis the week of Christmas, which means eggnog, crackling fireplaces and thin liquidity in the markets. With Australian markets closed on Monday, the Aussie has shown little movement today and this should continue in the North American session. There are no Australian events on this week’s calendar, so any movement...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to flatten around 1.13 into the new year – ING

EUR/USD tested 1.1300 for the second straight day on Tuesday but ended up closing the day virtually unchanged near 1.1280. In the view of economists at ING, EUR/USD may flatten around 1.1300 around Christmas. Flattening up into the new year. “Despite the ECB being less dovish than expected, last week’s...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hovers around 114.00 after BOJ Minutes as yields retreat

USD/JPY consolidates the biggest daily gains in 12 days, recently off intraday low. BOJ Minutes unveiled conversation on impacts of weak yen on Japanese economy, a few members backed ultra-easy policies. Market sentiment dwindles ahead of the key US data-set for the week. Yields struggle to extend two-day rebound, US...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD

EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily losses since late October inside 15-pip trading range. Market sentiment sours amid virus woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed rate-hike concerns. ECB policymakers jostle over inflation fears, Fed’s Waller favor rate hike calls. US Treasury yields refresh two-week low to weigh on DXY...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Gets Hammered at Trend Line

The euro fell again on Friday and even closed at the very low of the range. As we are exiting the week at roughly 1.1250, I cannot help but think there are multiple things going on that are decidedly negative for the euro, both from a fundamental and a technical standpoint.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS

