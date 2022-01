RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says he and his deputies are mourning the loss of one of their own who they say took his own life. The sheriff's office says it got a 911 call around 7 p.m. Wednesday from a family member of 49-year-old Deputy Christopher Former. The person said Former had called a family member and made suicidal threats over the phone, the agency said in a news release.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO