SWAT called after person fires several shots in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to an apartment complex after reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in just before 1 p.m. on Southshore Drive. A person fired several shots into the air at the Northlake Hill apartment complex on the street.

SWAT has been called to the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured.

