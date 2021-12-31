SWAT called after person fires several shots in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT has been called to an apartment complex after reports of a shooting in Dayton Friday.
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the call came in just before 1 p.m. on Southshore Drive. A person fired several shots into the air at the Northlake Hill apartment complex on the street.
| Get Breaking News in your inbox →
SWAT has been called to the scene. It is not known if anyone has been injured.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story as we receive more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 2