STEUBENVILLE — Come New Year’s Day, Tricia Maple-Damewood knows things are going to be a lot different. After seven years of brainstorming ways to nurture small businesses in Jefferson County, she’s leaving her job as president of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce to focus on her family’s own business ventures — husband Dave’s company, Maple Manufacturing in Weirton; their first Airbnb, the Inn at Brandywine; and another they’re developing, Juanita’s Place, as well as doing marketing consults for a small list of clients.

WEIRTON, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO