WWE

B-Fab Says ‘Never Say Never’ For Hit Row Reunion In AEW

By Joseph Lee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFightful reports that during a virtual signing for K & S Wrestlefest, B-Fab spoke about the possibility of a Hit Row reunion in AEW or elsewhere, after the group were released from WWE earlier...

Highlights of RAW Tag Team Title Match At WWE Day 1 (Pics, Video)

RK-Bro retained the RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE Day 1 in Atlanta, defeating the Street Profits after a back-and-forth match. The champions, Randy Orton and Riddle, had Migos in their corner for the match. Migos would sit at commentary and watch the match. The match itself went back and forth but eventually Orton managed to pin Montez Ford with the RKO.
WWE
Fightful

Goldberg: I Never Should Have Headbutted The Door Before Undertaker Match

Goldberg concussed himself before his match against The Undertaker at WWE's Super ShowDown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia in 2019. When appearing on the 12/28 episode of SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee's 'The Pat McAfee Show', the WWE Hall of Famer told McAfee that he indeed concussed himself when head-butting the locker room door during his entrance for the match.
WWE
Nia Jax On Her WWE Release, Backstage Reaction To ‘My Hole!’ Line, More

The former Nia Jax did a Q&A on her Instagram account and touched on her release from WWE, the reaction backstage to her infamous “My hole!” line on Raw, and more. Lina Fanene posted the answers to her Instagram Stories and you can see the wrestling-related answers below:
WWE
MMA Fighting

Dana White reveals chat with ‘misguided’ Francis Ngannou, rips state of boxing for not caring if ‘fans are happy with the product’

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on the state of boxing as well as the way his current heavyweight champion’s career is being guided. On a recent edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, White was asked about Ngannou’s current status ahead of his upcoming title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January. Ngannou previously accused the UFC of discrediting him, which ultimately led to the promotion going with an interim title fight between Gane and Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.
UFC
Vibe

Dwayne Johnson Says There’s “No Chance” Of Him Returning To The ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Dwayne Johnson, known to the Fast & Furious family as Hobbs, is taking a more public stance on whether or not he will be reprising his role in the billion-dollar franchise. In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson shared that he spoke to Vin Diesel privately back in June, stating that he would not appear in F10.  “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson stated. “I privately spoke with my partners...
MOVIES
411mania.com

WWE Announces Injury to Drew McIntyre at Day 1

WWE has announced that Drew McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions after being attacked by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss backstage following his win over Moss at WWE Day 1. “INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changing Name Of Title Belt

WWE is kicking off the new year in a big way with the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1st, and the stars of NXT will also step into the spotlight when New Year’s Evil airs live on January 4th. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Cruiserweight Champion Roderick...
WWE
411mania.com

Thunder Rosa Says She Needs Backup In AEW

On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Martinez made her AEW return by helping Jade Cargill win a match against Thunder Rosa. The two attacked Rosa after the match before Ruby Soho made the save. In spite of this, Thunder Rosa still believes she needs some backup in the company.
WWE
411mania.com

The Miz Learned to Make Merchandise During Real World To Get WWE’s Attention

The Miz’s path from reality TV to WWE is well-known, and he recently discussed how he learned how to make T-shirts during his time on Real World to catch the attention of WWE. The Raw star was a guest on Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast and discussed how he was preparing for life in WWE long before he signed with the company.
WWE
411mania.com

Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free

The former Ember Moon is nearing the end of her 90-day non-compete clause after her WWE release, and fans are eager to see where she will go next. She ended up trending on Twitter last night following news that Toni Storm left WWE. She reacted to trending and wrote: “Thank...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below. Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations...
WWE
411mania.com

CM Punk Says He Loves Tim Tebow, Explains Why He Didn’t Mention Urban Meyer in AEW Promo

CM Punk says that despite his calling MJF “a bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow,” he’s actually a fan of Tebow. Punk cut a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in which he used Tebow to take a shot at his rival, and he discussed the promo during an appearance on The Schmo. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

DDP on the Work He and His Business Partner Do Behind the Scenes for AEW

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently joined the Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman podcast, and he talked about the work and his business partner, Steve Yu, still do behind the scenes with AEW with some video production work. DDP stated the following (via Fightful):. “I...
WWE

