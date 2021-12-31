B-Fab Says ‘Never Say Never’ For Hit Row Reunion In AEW

Dwayne Johnson, known to the Fast & Furious family as Hobbs, is taking a more public stance on whether or not he will be reprising his role in the billion-dollar franchise. In a recent interview with CNN, Johnson shared that he spoke to Vin Diesel privately back in June, stating that he would not appear in F10. “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” Johnson stated. “I privately spoke with my partners...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO