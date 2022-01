MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It didn’t take very long for attention to shift next year and Michigan’s pending quarterback controversy. Moments after the Wolverines’ 34-11 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Jim Harbaugh and starting quarterback Cade McNamara were fielding questions about what the plan is for 2022. McNamara is eligible to return for his redshirt junior year, and with a 12-2 record as starter, while J.J. McCarthy — the highly touted former five-star recruit — is set to return as a sophomore.

