MGM Springfield will reinstate mask mandates in the new year
By Douglas Hook
MassLive.com
1 day ago
MGM Springfield will continue with New Year celebrations regardless of the uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state but will recommend guests wear masks while indoors. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our guests, employees and...
SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts have passed the 200-mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 212 coronavirus patients at Baystate Health facilities, 29 of whom are in the critical...
SPRINGFIELD — The spike in COVID-19 cases is forcing the Springfield City Council to alter its plans for the new year as Council President Marcus Williams announced that members of the public cannot attend Monday’s meeting. The first meeting, planned for 10 a.m. in the council chambers in...
HOLYOKE — Holyoke Medical Center said Thursday it has added hours at its COVID-19 testing site to cover New Year’s weekend. The testing site is now located in the auxiliary conference center on the hospital campus at 575 Beech St. Hours are:. Monday-Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD — Relief organizations in central and Western Massachusetts have welcomed hundreds of newly arrived Afghans, people forced to flee their homeland after it fell to the Taliban in August. And groups including the Catholic Charities Agency of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, Ascentria Care Alliance and Jewish...
UPDATE: As of Thursday, Springfield officials said the city exhausted all of its COVID test kits. The story has been updated to reflect this. Staff began arriving at 7 a.m. at the Mercantile Center in Worcester on Thursday morning for the latest free COVID-19 testing through UMass Memorial Health. While testing was set to begin at 8:30 a.m., about 150 people were already waiting, one employee said.
Cases of COVID-19 swelled to the highest point yet of the pandemic Thursday with most pandemic watchers expecting the surge to continue at least into the first week of the New Year. Last year, while widespread shutdowns, masking and gathering limits were in place, new cases peaked on Jan. 4...
Springfield announced it received about 170,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits earlier this month. About 10 days later, city officials said Springfield has completely exhausted its supply to residents. According to the mayor’s office and the Division of Health and Human Services, Springfield no long has any at-home testing kits for...
Westfield’s school superintendent sent the following letter to parents of schoolchildren:. Regrettably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Westfield are continuing to rise, with [the week before Christmas] alone registering 316 new positive cases. This is the highest number of weekly cases in our city since the pandemic began. As I have mentioned previously, our district has been short-staffed since the start of the 2021-22 school year, and staff and administrative absences continue to rise. The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised. I also want to make you aware that we may also see a disruption in bus transportation due to a shortage of drivers.
With the pandemic still in full force, the Massachusetts Teachers Association is calling on the state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley to keep all schools closed on Monday except for staff COVID-19 testing. The MTA states that to protect the public health and the safety of our communities, it is urgent...
SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a pandemic-era high Thursday at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts — prompting a warning to New Year’s Eve revelers. The Springfield-based health provider reported 183 hospitalizations, eclipsing by three the number of daily hospitalizations recorded on April 10, 2020. Of the...
EASTHAMPTON – The cities of Northampton and Easthampton said on Thursday that they have joined forces to offer free COVID-19 test five days per week, starting on Jan. 4. All the testing will happen outdoors at Easthampton’s Millside Park, the public health directors of the two cities, Bri Eichstaedt of Easthampton and Merridith O’Leary of Northampton, said in a joint statement.
Since my last letter to the editor concerning the attempted recall of my position on the Select Board of Southwick (Letters to the Editor, The Westfield News, Dec. 15, page 5), I have had numerous formal and informal discussions with town residents over their community concerns. I am happy to report that these discussions have been both respectful and, I believe, positive.
AGAWAM — Agawam does not meet the state’s income guidelines to receive at-home COVID-19 testing kits, according to Agawam health agent Michael Theroux. Gov. Charlie Baker announced earlier this month the state would distribute testing kits to communities with the “highest percentage of families below the poverty level.” Those included Springfield, which said Thursday it had exhausted its supply of 170,000 test kits.
The Town of Longmeadow’s mask mandate went into effect on Thursday. The mandate was voted on Monday due to the prevalence, transmissibility and health consequences of the COVID-19 omicron variant, the Director of Public Health Finn McCool and the Longmeadow Board of Health said in a statement. Beginning Dec....
Burlington public schools will not be open on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, according to Superintendent Eric Conti, due to a dramatic increase in COVID cases as a result of the Omicron variant. “In order for us to reopen schools safely for 2022, we have decided to swap one of our...
When Richard Angelica tried to return to his room at MGM Springfield following an outing to Gillette Stadium to see the Patriots play, he was surprised to find his key card no longer worked on the door to his room. Less than 12 hours after checking in, Angelica was informed...
The Worcester Police Department will receive $250,000 as part of $4 million in grants to deploy thousands of body-warn cameras statewide. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration on Thursday announced that more than $4 million would be distributed across 64 cities and towns this year — the first in a five-year, $20 million capital grant program that will see about 9,000 cameras issued to officers. About 10% of Massachusetts’ police departments already have a body-worn camera program, but the Baker-Polito administration says that 75% of departments in cities and towns have expressed interest in starting a program, based on a Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association poll.
In 2019, then Mayor Alex Morse proclaimed Dec. 26 through Jan. 1 Kwanzaa Week in Holyoke to help the community come together. In a time before COVID-19 regulations, the city hosted a large celebration and candle lighting ceremony. Theresa Cooper-Gordon, who helped organize the 2019 event, said she hoped the to build on it in 2020, getting more residents and youth involved.
A call from the state’s teachers association to close schools Monday in the midst of a wave of new COVID cases drew swift reaction from the commonwealth’s education office Friday. “It is disappointing that once again the [Massachusetts Teachers Association] is trying to find a way to close...
Just fewer than 1,000 executive branch employees have left their jobs because they did or would not comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate for public employees, including 656 people whose departures were “involuntary,” the governor’s office said Thursday. The update on state worker compliance with...
