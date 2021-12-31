ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: $1.8M In Federal Funds Awarded To Northern Westchester Facility

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
A Westchester County town was awarded more than $1.8 million for pandemic-related safety improvements at a local senior center. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Northern Westchester town was awarded more than $1.8 million for COVID-19 pandemic-related safety improvements at a local senior center.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a number of newly approved Community Development Block Grant CARES Act awards at senior centers across the state on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

One of the approved awards will be used for upgrades at a senior center in Somers.

The senior center in the historic Van Tassell House will receive $1,825,000 to be used for the following:

  • A 13-passenger van and a mini-cargo van for senior center use
  • Improving air quality and HVAC systems
  • Replacing sheetrock
  • Making drainage and crawlspace improvements
  • Abating any hazardous material
  • Reconfiguring interior space to promote social distancing
  • Installing a gazebo for outdoor programming

"I thank President Biden and our federal partners in helping to secure funds to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds are designed to assist communities in preventing further spread of COVID-19 and protect our vulnerable neighbors," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Mayors, communities, and non-profits tell us your vision, tell us where you believe the vulnerabilities are greatest in your communities, wherever you think you need the extra help. These additional funds will help, and we will get through this together."

