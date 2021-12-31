Marvel Preview: Black Widow #13

As far as anyone knows at this point, Natasha Romanoff is dead in the MCU that they know, and while it’s still kind of a sore spot with a lot of people the fact is that there’s been nothing to dissuade this type of thinking until a theory stating that Natasha could still be alive managed to surface not long ago. Plenty of people are bound to shake their heads while telling fans to just let Natasha go, especially since the whole idea of death in the MCU doesn’t appear to apply that much any longer, and will apply even less if the multiverse is going to be used as it has in the comics. But one can guess that with people wanting to see Black Panther recast now in order to keep that story going, they’re likely going to want to see Natasha return, though recasting her could be an issue. But getting down to how she’s alive, the theory points out that when Captain America took the Infinity Stones back to their proper places in time, that should have likely triggered something that would have created a necessary exchange that would have been able to bring Natasha back.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO