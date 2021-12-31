ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: Black Widow #13

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Black Widow knows no fear, but that all changes as she faces a threat from her past! But how could someone have such a hold over the Black Widow? You think you know...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Is There Any Chance That Black Widow is Still Alive?

As far as anyone knows at this point, Natasha Romanoff is dead in the MCU that they know, and while it’s still kind of a sore spot with a lot of people the fact is that there’s been nothing to dissuade this type of thinking until a theory stating that Natasha could still be alive managed to surface not long ago. Plenty of people are bound to shake their heads while telling fans to just let Natasha go, especially since the whole idea of death in the MCU doesn’t appear to apply that much any longer, and will apply even less if the multiverse is going to be used as it has in the comics. But one can guess that with people wanting to see Black Panther recast now in order to keep that story going, they’re likely going to want to see Natasha return, though recasting her could be an issue. But getting down to how she’s alive, the theory points out that when Captain America took the Infinity Stones back to their proper places in time, that should have likely triggered something that would have created a necessary exchange that would have been able to bring Natasha back.
ENTERTAINMENT
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1

Kamala Khan returns this Wednesday as Marvel Comics releases Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit #1; check out the official preview here…. MS. MARVEL RETURNS IN A NEW STORY FROM BEST-SELLING AUTHOR SAMIRA AHMED! While on a break visiting her cousin in Chicago, Kamala Khan stumbles upon a robbery at a university physics lab . . . and maybe sets off an explosion of interdimensional proportions in the process. Still, nothing she can’t handle. Or so she thinks, until she gets home and finds her whole world turned upside down . . .and into a Bollywood set?! Why is everyone she knows singing, and how can she make it stop?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman: One Dark Knight #1

From high above the sweltering summer streets of Gotham, Batman planned to escort the GCPD as the dangerous metahuman super-villain known as E.M.P. was transferred from a holding cell to his permanent home at Blackgate Prison. E.M.P.’s electrical powers posed a threat, but the situation was in hand—until it wasn’t. Now every light in Gotham is out, the police are in disarray, and a broken, bleeding Batman must fight his way to Blackgate, block by block, dragging E.M.P. behind him. But the dark corners of Gotham hold many surprises…and E.M.P. has many more shocks to deliver before the night is through!
COMICS
GeekTyrant

MARVEL'S WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW Podcast Coming Out January 10

The latest part in the scripted podcast Marvel’s Wastelanders will feature Susan Sarandon as Helen Black and release on January 10. Other cast members include Eva Amurri, Nate Corddry, Amber Gray, Melissa Gilbert, Chasten Harmon, Michael Imperioli, and Justin Kirk. Made by Marvel and SiriusXM, this 10 episode story comes after following the stories of Star-Lord and Hawkeye in a post-apocalyptic world where the villains won. Here’s the synopsis:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Widow#The Black Widow
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Harley Quinn #10

You know those real cheesy rom-coms where two unlikely lovebirds lean in for the same book and knock heads in the poetry section of the school library and fall madly in love? Well, this story is nothing like that. For starters, Kevin met his new muse in the middle of Scarecrow attacking Gotham (how’s that for a meet-cute?). And second, despite his planning the most perfect and romantic date night with Ivy, it seems like she might have something else on her mind.
COMICS
StarWars.com

For Once, Doctor Aphra is the Responsible One in Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17 – Exclusive Preview

You know it’s a bad sign when Doctor Aphra is the most accountable person in the room. In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #17, the rogue archeologist and Sana Starros meet Aphra’s old nemesis on Coruscant — in the midst of an arcane ritual, of course. Meanwhile, Beilert Valance faces off with the Imperial who first inspired him to join the Empire in the next issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters.
COMICS
Cinema Blend

Marvel Fans Rank The Movies That Came Out In 2021 (And It's Not Great News For Black Widow)

It's an annual tradition in the movie world to generate all varieties of rankings at the end of a given year (we here at CinemaBlend are no exception), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe has provided cinephiles with an interesting challenge in 2021. For the first time ever, the comic book movie franchise released four blockbusters on the big screen – all within the last six months, actually – and each one provides audiences with a different kind of experience.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
aiptcomics

Deciphering the ‘Timeless’ #1 teases and Marvel’s 2022 plans

Spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned. For more on Timeless, read our review. Marvel has let it be known for months their new one-shot Timeless #1 will give us a look at stories across their line of characters they’ve got slated for 2022. In fact, they released images on November 3rd revealing one of the bigger teases which featured Thanos with Mjolnir bejeweled with Infinity Stones.
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Out of Body

When Dan Collins wakes to finds his life hanging by a thread, he must use his astral projection to discover who tried to kill him. Who is the beautiful mystic who tries to help him? Why does August Fryne want Dan’s soul – and what does it have to do with a demon who seems to be Dorian Gray? A weird, occult detective thriller about life, death – and whatever lies in between.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Timeless’ #1 is a great one-shot punctuated by huge Marvel reveals

The much anticipated Timeless one-shot from Marvel Comics is out today, promising to “give readers their first glimpse at what’s to come next year.” Customary of the Big Two, this issue serves as a taste tester for potential stories in 2022, but it also serves as a great Kang the Conqueror story. It’s a one-shot expertly written by Jed MacKay that has an event feel due to the exceptional artistry of Kev Walker, Greg Land, and Mark Bagley. It’s so good, I expect every Marvel fan on the planet to pick it up lest they be out of the loop and suffering some major FOMO.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox #6

It’s all falling apart! The Joker’s stories have all led to this moment, which also happens to be the beginning of our story. But a different perspective on this mysterious murder reveals some new suspects: Clayface, Mr. Freeze, and…Batman? Commissioner Gordon is going to get the answers he needs. Unfortunately, so is The Joker. The GCPD have one last witness, though, and she knows everything.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Warhammer 40,000: Sisters of Battle #5

THE TIME TO REPENT IS PAST—IT’S ALL-OUT WAR ON SISCIA! Time has run out for the SISTERS OF BATTLE when they encounter the forces of SLAANESH! As CANONESS VERIDYAN’S survivors attempt a return to the planet’s surface, CANONESS ORIS and the full might of the order strike down! But can they accomplish their mission and survive to tell the tale? The shocking conclusion to the SISCIA mission—and the link to the next WARHAMMER adventure!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Justice League Infinity #7

The entity released from the Mirrored Room has accomplished its goal and is erasing the Multiverse and all of existence once and for all. In a last-ditch effort, using all his willpower, John Stewart saves what friends he can. Trapped in a construct bubble, the team works to formulate a plan of action, but is it too late? Is this the end of the Justice League?
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Superman: Son of Kal-El #6

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted!
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy