State extends mask mandate
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday an extension of her mask mandate in the face of historically high COVID...www.cnyhomepage.com
ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Friday an extension of her mask mandate in the face of historically high COVID...www.cnyhomepage.com
only mask that work are the n-95. cloth mask do nothing. especially on kids when they cough and sneeze into them and don't have a replacement mask.
Comments / 14