UTRGV Women’s Basketball game rescheduled
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The women’s basketball game between the Vaqueros and the Sam Houston Bearkats scheduled for Jan. 1 has been pushed back.Jeff Traylor selected as finalist for George Munger Coach of the Year Award
The Bearkats women’s basketball program has entered COVID-19 protocols and would not be able to compete on Jan. 1 as scheduled, UTRGV Athletics said in a release.
The two schools agreed to reschedule the game for Monday, Jan. 24.RGV Vipers set to begin regular season
These two teams have not played against each other since 2016 when the Vaqueros took the game 78-50.
