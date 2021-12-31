ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTRGV Women’s Basketball game rescheduled

By Rolando Avila
 1 day ago

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The women’s basketball game between the Vaqueros and the Sam Houston Bearkats scheduled for Jan. 1 has been pushed back.

The Bearkats women’s basketball program has entered COVID-19 protocols and would not be able to compete on Jan. 1 as scheduled, UTRGV Athletics said in a release.

The two schools agreed to reschedule the game for Monday, Jan. 24.

These two teams have not played against each other since 2016 when the Vaqueros took the game 78-50.

