Talyn Boyko is a prospect with two stories. His first story is his 8 games with Tri City, where he was picked apart on a very bad team. Since his trade to Kelowna he has been great, with a .920 SV% in 16 games since the trade. He’s not on the level of Dylan Garand, but it’s nice to see him putting up better numbers. Olof Lindbom is also finally starting to show good numbers, albeit in Allsvenskan. Until he gets to the SHL, it’s all with a grain of salt.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO