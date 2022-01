Police say a man has died following a stabbing Tuesday in downtown Silver Spring. “An adult male has died following an altercation in downtown Silver Spring,” reads an MCPD press release. “At approximately 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Police 3rd District officers responded to a stabbing call located on the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring. When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old male with lacerations to the arms and hands. The male told officers that he had been in an altercation with another male who fled towards Fenton Street. Shortly after, officers received a second call for a male suffering from stab wounds.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 25 DAYS AGO