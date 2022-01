WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Dec. 21, 2021 — The West Liberty University Christmas Wish Tree is a tradition of sharing that represents the good will found on the Hilltop. “Our custom of the Wish Tree continues to remind us of the importance of sharing our gifts with others. We are truly grateful to all faculty, staff and students who came forward this year to purchase and give gifts to children in need,” said Rhonda McCullough, administrative assistant for the Health Sciences clinics.

