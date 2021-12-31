ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cobra Kai Recap: Trading Places

By Ben Rosenstock
Vulture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any ensemble, it’s inevitable that some character relationships will get more time than others. A few core pairings get most of the time in Cobra Kai: Johnny and Daniel, Johnny and Miguel, Daniel and Sam, Daniel and Robby, Miguel and Sam. But when a show shakes up its ensemble and...

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

How ‘Cobra Kai’ Resurrected ‘Karate Kid Part III’ Villain Terry Silver After a 32-Year Absence

By any objective measure, The Karate Kid Part III is a terrible movie. The 1989 box-office flop centers around a demented toxic-waste mogul, Terry Silver, who decides to rig a teenage karate tournament and torment Mr. Miyagi and a college-age Daniel La Russo for no coherent reason. “The Karate Kid Part III is one film too many,” read the L.A. Times review in a typical pan. “It is a disaster of the most uninspired contrivances.”
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

12 ‘Karate Kid’ Characters Who Reprised Their Roles on ‘Cobra Kai’

While we’re still waiting on certain Karate Kid alums to appear on Cobra Kai—paging Hilary Swank!—at least the TV show has gotten us reacquainted with a dozen characters from the film series. Cobra Kai started out by reuniting Karate Kid protagonist Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and antagonist...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: EP on John Kreese, Terry Silver conflict

It’s already been established that Terry Silver is going to be a huge part of Cobra Kai season 4. Not only that, but he’ll be working at the famous dojo alongside John Kreese. The two are fighting in some ways for its legacy, as Kreese claims that if he loses to Johnny and Daniel at the All Valley, he will close up shop for good.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Cosmopolitan

The Ultimate List of Every 'Karate Kid' Character Who Came Back for 'Cobra Kai'

Cobra Kai is finally back for season 4, and that means more familiar faces are coming back to The Karate Kid world and shaking things up for our favorite senseis. Over its entire run, Cobra Kai has kept fans of the original film series on their toes with fun cameos. And yes, they get the exact same actors from the trilogy to return and reprise their roles. Considering how many years have passed, it's kinda nice to see all of them together again for a project that changed their lives! But with how far the show has come, it can be tough to keep up with everyone who has made an appearance. Here is every single character and actor from The Karate Kid that came back for Cobra Kai.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Ending Explained: What’s Next For Miguel, Kreese, Robby, and Karate in the Valley?

*** Does an article titled “Cobra Kai Season 4 Ending Explained” contain spoilers? You bet your newly won All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament trophy it does! ***. The fourth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai is in the books. I laughed, I cried, I rewatched the Johnny Lawrence training montage from Episode 5 (“Match Point”) a couple hundred times. You know, normal Cobra Kai stuff. Before we get into what could potentially happen in Season 5, here’s a brief summary of the Cobra Kai Season 4 finale: “The Rise.”
TV SERIES
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'Cobra Kai' delivers plenty of new kicks with its twisty fourth season

"Cobra Kai" might not be the best show on TV, but few appear to have more fun playing with their formats, as this "Karate Kid" revival -- having received a major commercial boost from its migration to Netflix -- kicks off (literally) its fourth season. Each new round of episodes...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Places#Bullying#Ham Sandwich#Cobra Kai Recap#Eagle
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
TV SERIES
Empire

Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

The Karate Kid Part III might not have been the most illustrious entry in the wax-on/wax-off saga, but it did introduce a compelling wrinkle: driving a wedge between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his bonsai-trimming mentor, Mr Miyagi (Pat Morita). This fourth season of Netflix’s hugely enjoyable spin-off — which takes most of its cues from that film — introduces its own existential discord by having Daniel and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) engage in a battle for their students’ souls.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Cobra Kai star's Worlds of DC movie lands release date

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña's upcoming Worlds of DC superhero movie Blue Beetle has just announced its release date. You'll have to wait a while though, as it's currently pencilled in for August 18, 2023, according to The Wrap. It was announced in August that Maridueña will star in...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Cobra Kai Has Grown Beyond The Karate Kid

Season four of Cobra Kai is almost here and it’s past time to recap and mention how much the story has changed and evolved over the past three seasons. When the mention of the show first came to YouTube it was a bit of a shock, not to mention a nice surprise since the chance to get back into the action with Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso felt almost too good to be true. Things only got better though when people were able to see that there was a definite reason why Johnny’s life wasn’t perfect, and why he was so aggressive. But as of now, the source material for the main story is coming close to being used up as season four is bringing back Terry Silver, and will be reviewing the final chapter of The Karate Kid before finally passing the torch to the next generation. There’s plenty that we can go over when talking about the last three seasons, not the least of which is going to be the story of Johnny and Daniel, and how they’ve at least started to see the similarities in one another thanks to their interactions, and thanks to Allie, who came back in the third season.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Vietnam
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 5 Wraps Filming, Reveals Showrunner

Co-creator and producer of the hit series Cobra Kai, Jon Hurwitz, revealed on Twitter that filming on season 5 has wrapped. The newest season, season 4, is set to hit Netflix on December 31, 2021, so fans have a lot of Cobra Kai in store. The comedy-drama serves as a sequel to the iconic Karate Kid franchise, following the main characters 34 years later.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Cobra Kai Season 5 Wraps Filming Ahead Of The Season 4 Premiere

That's a wrap on season 5 of the Netflix series "Cobra Kai"! Wait, you say. We haven't even seen the fourth season of the show yet. Yes, it's true! Co-creator and producer Jon Hurwitz tweeted the news about the end of shooting for the next season, before the new season arrives.
TV SERIES
Inverse

Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka would welcome Andrew Garfield!

Could Cobra Kai down the road have an appearance from none other than the great Andrew Garfield? We know that it’s a really fun thing to think about. If you missed the news from earlier this month, the former Spider-Man and The Social Network star revealed that he’s such a fan of the Netflix show, to the point that the cast recorded a series of video messages for him! It has to be one of the most adorable things ever and now, stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are more than happy to welcome him on board, if he ever does choose to turn up.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy