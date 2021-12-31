ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Inside China’s terrifying ‘brain control weapons’ capable of ‘paralyzing enemies’

By Mark Hodge, The Sun
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is developing terrifying brain control weapons which could be used to paralyze and control its enemies and its own people, a report says. Washington has reportedly sanctioned Beijing’s Academy of Military Medical Sciences and 11 other research firms for using ‘biotechnology’. One of the weapons...

nypost.com

Greatest Patriots
1d ago

The Chinese are getting stronger and stronger the USA government much watch them very carefully they probably will surprise the invasion anyway you never know.

Steven Heck
1d ago

China doesn't need a brain control weapon they already have the New York Post and the rest of mainstream media

Lifes Good
1d ago

United States has those brain control weapons also..they are called television and social media

