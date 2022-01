MLB clubs are far from finalizing their rosters for the 2022 season: as outrageous as it may sound, there may not be a campaign next year if owners and players can’t agree on a new CBA deal. The expectation, however, is that they will come to terms at some point, and the lockout currently in place will be lifted so organizations can resume trying to improve their human resources on the field.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO