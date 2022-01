They share the same birthdate, Aug. 3, though Buccaneers legend Tom Brady and Jets rookie Zach Wilson were born 22 years apart. And as they get set to oppose each other for the first and possibly only time when the Jets (4-11) host the Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium, Brady (44) continues to dazzle with his Superman routine while the Jets are continuing to work with Wilson (22) on his decisions in and out of the telephone booth.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO