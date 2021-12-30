Oregon children are dying needlessly

The best thing for most kids in foster care is to be reunited with their parents. Child welfare agencies are supposed to help parents get their lives back on track so they can safely bring their kids home. For a homeless mother, that might mean finding a stable place to live, and that costs money. Here's the contradiction. Just as that mother is finding her footing, the state then turns around and gives her a bill, often a big one, to reimburse government for some of the cost of her child's foster care.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO