Oregon children are dying needlessly

Parents can now register children aged five to 11 for Covid-19 vaccines, with the rollout set to begin imminently.Registration can be done online, and parents will receive a text message confirming their appointment.The HSE has urged the public to consider bringing their children forward for vaccination.“Clinical trials showed that this vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in children,” a statement said.#COVIDVaccine registration is now open for all children aged 5-11. To register your child for a vaccine, you’ll need:📱your mobile phone number✉️your email address👤your child’s PPS number📍your child’s EircodeRegister: https://t.co/O9azIrrlua pic.twitter.com/pfH85shBHg— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 3, 2022“Though serious illness...
