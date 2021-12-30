ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon children are dying needlessly

Baker City Herald
 3 days ago

A child’s unnecessary death is agonizing. Learning the details is painful. But if we don’t learn how children in Oregon die needlessly, more will die needlessly. Oregon’s Department of Human Services does a special investigation when it is aware the death of a child could have been the result of abuse...

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 8

Joe Dodson
2d ago

there dieing because there being murderd by there parents and the democratic administration. poison there own children. they need hung.

Reply(2)
5
Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
kpic

Additional emergency SNAP benefits to continue into January, DHS says

SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will continue to get the increased emergency food benefits in January. According to the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS), the federal government approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Baker City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

From hate crimes to cold medicine, many new Oregon laws take effect Jan. 1

SALEM, Ore — Oregon lawmakers adopted a range of reforms, policy changes and civil rights protections during this year’s five-month legislative session, including new laws designed to promote affordable housing, improve police oversight and make it explicitly illegal to intimidate others by displaying a noose. Those new laws,...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

2022 brings changes to Oregon law approved in 2021 session

SALEM, Ore. — 2022 brings a fresh start for us all, and it also means a lot of bills passed in Oregon during the 2021 session go into effect. The legislation addresses things like police reform, ballot counting for elections, and anti-discrimination legislation. On police reform, Senate Bill 621...
OREGON STATE
NPR

States send kids to foster care and their parents the bill — often one too big to pay

The best thing for most kids in foster care is to be reunited with their parents. Child welfare agencies are supposed to help parents get their lives back on track so they can safely bring their kids home. For a homeless mother, that might mean finding a stable place to live, and that costs money. Here's the contradiction. Just as that mother is finding her footing, the state then turns around and gives her a bill, often a big one, to reimburse government for some of the cost of her child's foster care.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Legislature#Dhs#Lsd
foodcontessa.com

622 Vaccinated Oregonians Died of Covid-19; 64% Were White Americans

According to state records, more than 620 fully vaccinated persons in Oregon have died of COVID-19, with many of them being White Americans. Since the start of the epidemic, health officials in Oregon have documented a total of 622 breakthrough COVID-19 fatalities. At least 64 percent of the deaths among the completely vaccinated, or 402, were White Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With China closed off as recycling outlet, Oregon puts task force to work on tightening laws

Buy a bottle of dish soap, a jug of milk or a takeout container of Chinese food, and you’ll find an embossed triangular symbol of three arrows around a number. The chasing arrows, a relic of recycling laws passed decades ago, would appear to indicate that an item could be dropped in a curbside recycling […] The post With China closed off as recycling outlet, Oregon puts task force to work on tightening laws appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Oregon

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 812,577 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 248 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Oregon, deaths attributable to the […]
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Parents can now register children aged five to 11 for Covid-19 vaccine

Parents can now register children aged five to 11 for Covid-19 vaccines, with the rollout set to begin imminently.Registration can be done online, and parents will receive a text message confirming their appointment.The HSE has urged the public to consider bringing their children forward for vaccination.“Clinical trials showed that this vaccine was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in children,” a statement said.#COVIDVaccine registration is now open for all children aged 5-11. To register your child for a vaccine, you’ll need:📱your mobile phone number✉️your email address👤your child’s PPS number📍your child’s EircodeRegister: https://t.co/O9azIrrlua pic.twitter.com/pfH85shBHg— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) January 3, 2022“Though serious illness...
KIDS
thechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Increased benefits for January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. “We...
HEALTH SERVICES
Navasota Examiner

New dog restraint law effective Jan. 18

On Jan. 18, 2022 a new Texas law will make it illegal for people to leave their dogs chained up outside. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 5 into law Monday, Oct. 25, that makes the unlawful restraint of a dog a crime in Texas. The law states dogs must have properly fitted collars and bans using chains or heavy weights as restraints. Restraints must also be no shorter than five times the dog’s length.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy