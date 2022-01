PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are reportedly getting an Xbox console exclusive game for free next month. Sony has yet to officially announce January 2022's free PS Plus games, but they've leaked, and if the leak is accurate, it also reveals the release date of Deep Rock Galactic, which we knew was coming to PS4 and PS5 in January, but not when. That said, if it's a January PlayStation Plus game, it would mean it's set to release on the PlayStation consoles on January 4, as this is the first Tuesday of the month, which is when all free PlayStation Plus games are released.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO