ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week: Meet Polly

KVUE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolly is 9-years-old and the definition of...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
randolphnewsnow.com

Meet Dixie – Adoptable Pet Of The Week

She is a four year old, thirty-four pound, Terrier Mix. Dixie has a heart of gold and wants to be everyone’s friend. She would make a great companion for someone who wants a ride along buddy. Dixie gets along great with other dogs and loves to go for walks. She will be spayed, and she is heartworm negative and up to date on vaccines. Her adoption fee is $120.00.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Announces Gracie For Pet of the Week

Ms. Gracie is coming through strong as this week’s Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week. Gracie, a 1-year-old collie mixed dog, who came into the shelter as an owner surrendered about a month ago with a lot of energy. “She loves other dogs, she loves to play, loves...
PETS
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Bella

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- This week the Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) would like to introduce Bella, a friendly and loving pup. Bella is a 9-month-old female German shepherd mix who loves to play with toys and gets along well with other dogs. One of Bella's favorite activities is playing...
YUMA, AZ
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Cookie and Socks

These beautiful little sisters are Cookie and Socks! They are 3 months old and just adorable and fun to watch play! They are great with each other and people. Anyone looking for 2 energetic little gals to add to the family should definitely come and meet them! We always offer a 2 for 1 adoption to any cats going into the same home!
MARATHON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
PETS
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Alfredo

– The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is the very special Alfredo, a rescue who had a tough start and needs a new lease on life with his forever family. “Alfredo. This sweet boy arrived from a shelter in Avenal skinny, too scared to be pet, injured and sick. To say he’s been through a lot is an understatement. This week his tail finally wagged and he ran to me instead of from me. I tell him everyday what a good boy he is and it’s because of dogs like him, I go to work everyday. Don’t overlook the shy dogs, that’s where the “extra” special angels hide.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
southhillenterprise.com

LCSPCA Pet of the Week: Sancho

This is Sancho, a 3 year old, 70lb. Lab mix who came to us as a transfer from the county pound on 9/13/21. A lovable bear of a dog, he is sweet as honey, gentle as mist, undeniably handsome, and utterly charming. He has bold energy, loves to run, and is very strong. Sancho has had a bit of trouble with his skin, but is now on Bravecto, which usually works wonders with allergies, etc. He also came in heartworm positive, but has successfully completed treatment for that. Sancho has handled his medical issues with grace and stamina and is a wonderful soul, worthy of a loving home. He is neutered and vaccinated. Sancho is a pure delight! You can always count on a Lab to be forever young at heart, playful and good with kids. Sancho enjoys toys and stuffed animals and acts very silly sometimes. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week...Lucca and Jerry

Lucca is approximately 1 year old Shepherd and Great Pyrenees mix. Adoption fee includes neuter, rabies shot, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Meet Jerry!. We rescued Jerry from a high kill shelter in Arkansas, and if...
PETS
elmoreautauganews.com

PAHS Pet of the Week: Meet Conan! Big Guy Could be a Great Companion Dog with a Little Patience

FROM PRATTVILLE AUTAUGA ANIMAL SHELTER (PAHS) Conan was chosen to be this week’s featured pet. Conan is a 2-year-old male Black Lab/Mastiff mix who must be neutered before he is adopted. He was an owner turn in because his owner had health issues and could no longer take care of him. Conan has a gorgeous black coat with the prettiest white markings that include 4 white socks, white under his chin, and on his chest.
PRATTVILLE, AL
KEVN

Pet of the Week: Clover

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Clover is a 1-year-old domestic medium hair. While it may take time for her to warm up to you, once she does she will love you endlessly and is a major fan of being pet and head scratches. Clover’s adoption fee is $100 plus tax and...
RAPID CITY, SD
Wiscnews.com

PETS OF WEEK: Riggs and Harris

Riggs a 7-year-old large border collie/mix surrendered because his family was no longer able to keep him. Although he is an older dog, he is still a very friendly, playful and outgoing dog. He knows basic commands, including roll over and play dead. He would be okay with a dog friendly cat but would prefer a home with no other dogs. Riggs has lived with children age 5 and older in the past. He is neutered and current on vaccinations.
PETS
islandfreepress.org

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week Warren

Meet the Outer Banks SPCA pet of the week, Warren, courtesy of their latest video produced by Dare County’s CURRENT TV. For more information on Warren, and the many other Outer Banks pets currently up for adoption, visit the Outer Banks SPCA website at https://www.obxspca.org/, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/obxspca/
DARE COUNTY, NC
Billings Gazette

Pet of the week: Bat Girl

Bat Girl is a 3.5-month-old female Lab mix puppy available for adoption from Rez Dog Rescue of Montana. She is energetic and loves to give kisses. She does well with cats and dogs. Bat Girl is nearly house trained. She is very smart and learns quickly. She is spayed and...
PETS
Arizona Daily Sun

Pet of the Week: Adelaide

Adelaide is a gorgeous 6.5-year-old female that came into the shelter feeling very sick. Luckily, she was able to go into a foster home where she got the TLC she needed. She feels so much better and is ready to find her forever home. Her foster mom says she is...
PETS
KING-5

Pet Rescue of the Week: Bob

Bob is a two-year-old cat that acts like a dog! He loves to go for walks on his leash and harness. He even knows how to sit for treats!
PETS
KBOE Radio

MEET THE H & S FEED & COUNTRY STORE PET OF THE WEEK: "BACON"

This week’s H & S Feed & Country Store Pet of the Week is “Bacon”, a 6 month old female cat. Bacon is a playful kitty with a lovable, goofy disposition who would make a great companion. She’s spayed, vaccinated, fully vetted and would love to meet you!
PET SERVICES
willcountygazette.com

Pets of the week..Kira and Taysia

Kira is just under is 1 year old and is a golden retriever and husky mix. She is medium in size. Adoption fee includes spay, rabies shot, heartworm test, distemper, microchip and fecal exam. Please contact Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue if you are interested today at hopefultailsadoptions@outlook.com. ________________________. Taysia is...
PETS
kvrr.com

Pet Connection: Meet Alvin

Alvin didn’t have the best start to his life. He’s one of four 4 to 5-month-old Shepherd mix puppies surrendered to the Humane Society of the Lakes. They were underfed when they arrived, and they’re a little skittish around people still. But all four are ready for...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy