ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Over 65 shots fired on busy Philadelphia street; 6 wounded

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two gunmen fired more than 65 rounds on a Philadelphia street, sending nighttime pedestrians on a busy block teeming with markets and restaurants scrambling for cover and injuring six people, at least one of them critically, police said Friday.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the Germantown neighborhood and found a 21-year-old woman shot multiple times in the abdomen and chest and lying near dozens of spent casings. Officers rushed her to the hospital, where she was in critical condition Friday.

Five men ages 19 to 29 were taken with gunshot wounds by private vehicles to two hospitals, police said. All were expected to survive.

Officers are looking at surveillance footage, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters late Thursday.

The injured woman, who suffered the most gunshot wounds, may have been the intended target, Small said. But the extensive crime scene — with a sea of casings on Germantown Avenue and bullets from at least two different-caliber semiautomatic weapons striking parked cars — made it difficult to be certain.

“The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings — that’s a whole lot of shots fired — so it’s hard to even say who is the intended target and who is struck by stray gunfire,” Small said.

A Philadelphia city website tracking shooting victims and homicides showed that as of Tuesday, there were 1,827 nonfatal shooting victims in 2021, an increase of more than 600 from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Philadelphia police showed 559 homicides going into the last day of 2021, the most recorded since the city began tracking in 1960.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

NJ Man Gets Free Sandwich From Bodega Worker, Then Shoots Him Dead: TikToker

A young deli worker in Brooklyn who was fatally shot by a New Jersey man earlier this month knew his killer, according to a TikTok video. Not only is Ricardo Senatus, 28, of Newark, a regular at the Flatbush Avenue deli, but he was the same person who 20-year-old worker Fadhl Moosa gave a free sandwich to before he shot him dead during a robbery, user Robbynyc says in the video.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Philadelphia City#Shooting#Homicides#Ap
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Female Victim Found Shot Dead, Lying On A Street In Wilkinsburg

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a female victim was found dead in Wilkinsburg. Police say they responded to 1300 block of Wood Street around 6 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a woman lying in the street. Police were not immediately able to determine her age but said she had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police have launched an investigation. They ask anyone with information about this incident to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In Car In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a murder in North Philadelphia. Investigators found a 30-year-old man shot in a car near 16th and Susquehanna Streets just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night. He died at the hospital about a half-hour later. Police believe the gunman shot the man at close range, hitting him in the chest and torso. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox29.com

Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner releases name of man killed in Allentown broad daylight shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County Coroner's Office is releasing the name of the man shot and killed in Allentown in broad daylight Friday. The coroner reports 25-year-old Jermel Johnson of Northampton was pronounced dead on Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Johnson was shot at approximately 1:00 p.m....
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

‘We’re Not Safe Here’: Business Owners Reveal Fears After Man Shot, Killed Inside North Philadelphia Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s record homicide rate continues to climb. In the latest deadly shooting, police say a man was killed inside an electronics store in North Philadelphia. Now business owners in the area are revealing their fears while trying to earn a living. Police believe the deadly shooting was targeted. As Philadelphia grapples with its staggering homicide rate, businesses are left to cope with the city’s gun violence crisis. No comment from a man opening up Techish Wednesday morning, hours after a deadly shooting happened inside. “It appears that this victim was targeted because he was hit multiple times,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

14-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a West Philadelphia double shooting Thursday evening, according to police. It happened on the 5600 block of Arch Street around 5:40 p.m. Police say the teen was shot once in the back. He was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. A man in his mid-20s was shot twice in the head, according to police. He is also currently in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No arrests have been made. More than 2,300 people have been shot in the city this year. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Woman Wanted In Connection With Shooting Death Of Mother’s Fiancé, Prosecutors Say

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township police are searching for a Philadelphia woman who they say shot and killed her mother’s fiancé in the lobby of a Bala Cynwyd apartment building. Samiyah Williams, 24, is wanted for killing 49-year-old Adrionne Reaves. According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Delwyn Apartments at 20 St. Asaphs Road on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the lobby around 9:55 p.m. and found Reaves dead from a shot to the head. Investigators learned Reaves and his fiancée got into an argument in the apartment parking lot more than an hour before the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

Armed man shot and wounded by police in Reseda: LAPD

Officers shot and wounded an armed man in Reseda Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The incident unfolded after officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Hart Street and Vanalden Avenue. Witnesses told officers they saw the man shooting a gun into the air, and directed […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released the photos of two men wanted in connection to the deadly double shooting outside Club Risqué in the city’s Wissinoming section. The shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the 5900 block of Tacony Street. On Friday, police released a video and still images of the two suspects. The video also includes a woman who is considered a person of interest. The department said the first suspect, along with the person of interest, arrived at the club in a black Nissan. The two left in the same car after the shooting. The shooting killed a 32-year-old man and another man in his 40s. Police said the shooting started after an argument. Anyone who recognizes these suspects should call 911. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy