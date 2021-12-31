ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stop Complaining About the Number of College Bowl Games

By Lee DeLapp
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Friday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington call out anyone in the media who has a problem with the plethora of College Bowl Games.

Brady Quinn: "The reality is, this is still about a lot of players who may be playing their last game of football, a game they love. And instead of highlighting that, it turns into this negative viewpoint of how we need to have less, these guys aren't deserving. It's like, who are you to say? Obviously, there's a network that's putting on a bunch of these because they found out that people will watch and it's profitable and there's sponsors who are willing to put their name on it because it works for them, it's giving them exposure and it's been profitable for them.
So the reality is, regardless of what your opinion is, if you're in the media complaining about college bowl games and that's your job, you either don't like your job or you don't like football. There's only two ways to look at it."

