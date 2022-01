The parents of alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four people at a high school in the town of Oxford, have told a court they were not aware of what their son was planning.“The Crumbleys, like every parent and community member, are devastated by the school shooting,” their attorney Shannon Smith said in a court filing. “The last thing they expected was that a school shooting would take place, or that their son would be responsible.”James and Jennifer Crumbley are facing charges of their own, involuntary manslaughter, for allegedly failing to stop the killings...

