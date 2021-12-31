ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Weather: Cloudy But Dry New Year’s Eve Proceeds Rainy Start To 2022

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia rings in the New Year, clouds will be thick and low in the sky as our next system closes in on the region. New Year’s Eve should remain rain free. However, the low clouds in the...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

wabi.tv

Rain Changing To Snow Sunday

Rain changes to snow with potential of sleet & freezing rain as transition occurs. Areas of fog & scattered showers today. Rain changes into snow on Sunday with a period of sleet & freezing rain. Messy First Weekend Of 2022. Updated: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST. Light Wintry...
ENVIRONMENT
wcbi.com

A severe Saturday and potentially snowy Sunday ahead

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: The threat for severe weather Saturday has been ramping up, with strong winds, hail and tornadoes being the primary hazards. Mother Nature flips the switch on Sunday as cold air from Saturday’s cold front drops temperatures low enough for some potential snow to fall. The cold pattern will continue into early next week as clouds make a comeback.
COLUMBUS, MS
KOCO

Very Cold, Arctic Blast for New Year's Day

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says to expect a winter mix today mainly across northern, western, and parts of central Oklahoma with with wind chills dropping to near zero. Low temperatures tonight will fall to near 10 degrees with highs on Sunday afternoon near 30.
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Light snow returns this afternoon, evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're seeing a lull in the snow at midday, but light snow will return this afternoon and evening. Temperatures are dropping and will get into the single digits later on tonight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Connecticut

Rain and Mild Temperatures to Start 2022

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking mild weather and showers as we head through the first day of 2022. Many woke up to dense fog early Saturday morning, though the fog did lift as the morning progressed. Temperatures will remain quite mild as we head into Saturday afternoon with...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Kicking Off The New Year With A Winter Storm

CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s the early morning calm across Chicago. Damp and drizzle with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. We’ll likely start to see snow falling in Chicago around lunchtime. A bulk of snow moves through between 2-8 p.m. Total snow accumulations for most areas will be in the 4 to 8″ range but by the lakefront 8″+ is likely. Snow starts to overspread by the middle of the morning out toward the west. Snow starts to wind down Saturday night into Sunday morning. A sharp chill settles in for the end of the holiday weekend. Highs on Sunday near 20° with subzero wind chills heading into Monday morning. TODAY: Snow develops. Windy. High: 33 TONIGHT: Snow ends overnight. Low: 16 TOMORROW: Morning Indiana snow showers. Then Clearing sky. High: 20
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWT

6 First Alert Day: Snow ending this evening, brutal cold overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.
OMAHA, NE
cbslocal.com

Big "Boom" Heard Across Western Pa. Likely A Meteor

The new year got off to a "booming" start when a large boom was heard and felt across western Pennsylvania on Saturday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the sound was most likely a meteor explosion. KDKA's Erika Stanish has the story.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Dry Start to the New Year

A chilly and dry start to the new year. Expect cold temperatures in the morning with bright afternoons this weekend. Next chance of showers is late Monday with a weak system brushing Northern California.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wintry mix ends this AM, much colder today

It’ finally feels more like winter today as colder air settles into the area. Temperatures will be steady to slowly declining this afternoon under cloudy skies. Winds pick up with gusts to 25 mph and that will give us a wind chill in the 20s this afternoon. Early morning rain/wintry mix ends this morning. TODAY: […]
ENVIRONMENT

