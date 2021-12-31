Louisiana Judge Resigns After Getting Caught Using Racial Slurs

Photo: Getty Images

The Louisiana judge who was caught on video using the N-word has officially resigned.

Earlier this month, Michelle Odinet went viral after a video recording from inside her home caught her and several of her family members using racial slurs after allegedly being the victims of a home burglary.

Odinet, who was voted in to serve at the Lafayette Judge in 2020, submitted her resignation to the Louisiana Supreme Court Friday (December 31).

In her letter, Odinet said she takes "full responsibility for the hurtful words used in the video."

"After much reflection and prayer, and in order to facilitate healing within the community, I hereby resign as judge of the Lafayette City Court effective immediately," the letter reads. "I am sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary of State and hope that a special election can be scheduled to fill the vacancy that my resignation creates ."



Community and state leaders called for Odinet's resignation after the video surfaced online.Odinet went on an unpaid leave on December 16, with the state Supreme Court suspending her the same day.

To fill her seat, the court appointed ad hoc judge, Retired Opelousas City Court Judge Vanessa Harris –– a Black woman –– to preside over Odinet's cases while she was suspended.



An investigation into Odinet's cases from the 1990s during her time as a prosecutor was launched in the wake of the incident.

