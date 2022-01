More than 30,000 residents have fled their homes in the vicinity of Boulder, Colorado, as 110mph winds sparked multiple wildfires.Many of those evacuees have no idea whether or not they will have anything to return to after the fires pass.Horrifying aerial footage shows fires glowing at night around the town of Superior and an unknown number of structures, including houses, have been destroyed.Some of those evacuated were able to log in to doorbell cameras and other home security systems and watch as the fast-moving wildfires swept towards their properties.Twitter user Wendy posted footage from a camera outside her home...

