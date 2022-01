SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Michael Cole introduced the show and touted the 13,000+ sellout crowd as a camera showed a view from the upper deck. It was a rare on-TV glimpse at the section of empty seats near the hard camera. He and Pat McAfee detailed Brock Lesnar being moved into the WWE Title match, making it a five-way, because Roman Reigns wouldn’t be at the show. Reigns posted on Twitter an hour before the show that he tested positive for COVID earlier in the day and can’t be at the event, even though he “yearns to compete.” WWE is referring to what were formerly PPVs now officially as “premium live events.”

WWE ・ 14 HOURS AGO