Susquehanna County, PA

New Jersey couple searches for missing dog after crash in Susquehanna County

By Nico Rossi
 1 day ago

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A newlywed couple from New Jersey has remained in the area desperately searching for their dog, Billy after he ran away following a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 earlier this week.

Kate Moran and Matt Musto of Jersey City, New Jersey, were traveling for the holidays when they were involved in a serious car crash on Monday evening at MM 224.4 on Interstate 81 South in New Milford.

The couple’s vehicle was totaled. Luckily, they escaped with only minor injuries. However, they say the biggest trauma was last seeing their dog Billy running across the southbound lanes of I-81 toward New Milford.

Matt and Kate have remained in the area, never getting to their holiday destination, as their hope was to find Billy, but that hasn’t yet happened.

Upcoming weather conditions have the couple worried and at this point, they’re pleading for help and awareness.

Police: Early morning standoff ends with one person on the run in Dickson City

Numerous flyers have been posted in communities and businesses near New Milford as Matt and Kate desperately search for Billy, who they can only assume is hungry and lost.

“We’re hoping that he kinda settles down a little bit and starts looking for help soon,” said Matt Musto.

The couple asks anyone who spots Billy to please contact them and not chase after him as they worry he will run further if pursued.

“We were working with a trainer on helping him socialize, and he was getting really stable with us, but we think he’s now in survival mode and very scared of anyone that might be a threat,” said Kate Moran.

Also if anyone has any information on his whereabouts or where he may be located please contact them at 716-604-6049.

