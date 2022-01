Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini both slumped to shock defeats in their opening matches of the season at the ATP Cup on Sunday, but there were no mistakes from Alexander Zverev. US Open champion Medvedev is leading a Russian team in Sydney depleted by injuries and Covid-19 as they look to defend the teams title won against Italy last year. But the world number two, who captured four tour-level crowns in 2021, was stunned by impressive 35th-ranked Frenchman Ugo Humbert despite leading by a set and 3-0. The Frenchman rallied to pull off a big upset 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) in a gruelling 2 hours 55 minutes as Medvedev, red-faced from the heat, ran out of steam.

TENNIS ・ 1 HOUR AGO