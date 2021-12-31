Bengals' Trae Waynes: Placed on COVID-19 list

When the disrespectful takes first started coming from NFL analysts or talking heads at some of the biggest sports outlets in the country, it was shocking. At this point, the disrespect for Patrick Mahomes is laughable. This would be the best time to insert a clip of Russell Crowe in...
Trae Waynes won’t suit up for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Friday, the team announced Waynes and wideout Trenton Irwin got moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list. While Eli Apple is the start over Waynes while he gets his feet back under him, it’s still...
A week of Ravens practice that began with Lamar Jackson’s limping return ended with more uncertainty at quarterback as the team prepares for a crucial showdown Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson missed practice for a second straight day Friday, and his backup, Tyler Huntley, handled the media session usually allotted to the starting quarterback. But Ravens coach John Harbaugh would not ...
Matthew Stafford has had a way of bouncing back this season. From Weeks 9 through 12, he threw five touchdowns in three games, including a pick-six in each game. He followed that up with a three-game stretch with eight touchdowns and just one interception. So, no, you shouldn't be worried about his three-interception game in Week 16.
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Police recently released new information surrounding the death of former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Demaryius Thomas. A friend found the 33-year-old dead at his home on Thursday. Police in Roswell, Georgia, got a call Thursday night of a reported cardiac arrest. The caller said they found Demaryius Thomas unconscious...
After weeks of speculation and reports about his future in professional football, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indicated for the first time on Thursday what his plans are for 2022. It sounds like the 39-year-old is preparing to hang up his jersey for good at the end of this season.
John Madden was a man filled with ebullience and brimming with personality. But three days before his death, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA Today Sports, the legendary NFL coach and broadcaster wanted to watch Fox Sports’ documentary on him, entitled “All Madden.” Of course, his wish was granted. He watched it surrounded by his family and friends on Christmas Day.
A photoshop edit of Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers uniform will catch Green Bay Packers fans off guard. The Week 17 edition of Monday Night Football could be an emotional one for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns is likely the last time he plays at Heinz Field. If the team does move on from Big Ben, the Steelers will receive a ton of attention in regards to finding his replacement.
The Chicago Bears have been owned by Aaron Rodgers, figuratively, ever since the three-time MVP became the Green Bay Packers starting quarterback in 2008. That ownership could be coming to a close soon as Rodgers hinted that he could retire after the season. He could also end up being the...
It’s going to be a low-key New Year’s Eve for the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this week, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz revealed his brutally honest advice for his teammates. “Make smart decisions. Don’t go out and do stupid s***,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday....
As the 2022 offseason inches closer for the Minnesota Vikings, the father of Kirk Cousins is making his feelings about Mike Zimmer public. Anyone who has decent vision in at least one of their eyes can see that Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and quarterback Kirk Cousins don’t have the greatest relationship in the world.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
On Friday afternoon, Minnesota Vikings fans finally received some news they’ve been dreading for most of the 2021 season. Starting quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19. The unvaccinated quarterback will now miss Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers as a result. “Vikings’ QB Kirk Cousins...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
At first blush, it seems like Justin Jefferson’s continued ascendance means that the Minnesota Vikings will have to move on from Kirk Cousins. The maligned quarterback is on the wrong side of 30. He has only one playoff win to his name since signing the first fully guaranteed deal in NFL history four years ago. And it feels wrong to pair the league’s most staid quarterback with Minnesota’s most exciting receiver this side of Randy Moss.
