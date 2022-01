Barzal had a goal and two assists -- one on the power play -- as well as eight shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sabres. A stint in COVID protocols followed by the holiday break didn't stunt Barzal's momentum, as he has marked the scoresheet in each of his last seven games played, totaling 12 points in that productive stretch. He used his elite skating ability to take advantage of Buffalo's tired legs as the Sabres finished up a back-to-back set. Barzal opened the scoring 12:35 into the first period, assisted on Anders Lee's power-play marker in the second and threw in a helper on Noah Dobson's tally in the third.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO